Carlos Alcaraz is on the brink of a major prize money breakthrough, and he is set to achieve it quicker than anyone in tennis history.

Alcaraz’s rise to the top of tennis has been meteoric, with his 21 ATP Tour titles and five Grand Slam wins securing his place among the all-time greats of tennis at the tender age of 22.

With prize money rising at a rapid rate in tennis, Alcaraz and his big rival Jannik Sinner are already among the big earners in the history of men’s tennis, even though they are only at the start of what looks set to be highly lucrative careers.

Now Alcaraz is closing in on another huge financial milestone, as he is close to taking his career prize money past $50million.

The Spaniard’s prize money at Wimbledon took his total to $47,362,248 and he will add to that with his earnings from the Cincinnati Masters.

More Tennis News

The ten richest tennis players in the world, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal preparing to step away from the game

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon prize money sees him overtake a legend in the all-time list

He will then challenge for the biggest ever prize money on offer in a Grand Slam when he looks to win his second title at the US Open and claim a huge $5million in prize money.

This will be even more than the $4,881,500 Sinner collected when he won the 2024 ATP Finals, which is the biggest prize money any player has earned so far.

The overall prize money pool for the US Open has risen to an eye-watering $90m for 2025, up 20% on the $75m available in 2024.

Men’s and women’s singles runner-up prize money has, much like the champion’s haul, increased by 39%, with beaten finalists set to receive $2.5m in winnings.

Alcaraz has always insisted he is not motivated by money, but he did concede his appearance at last year’s Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia was motivated by the massive money on offer for the exhibition.

“I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don’t think about the money,” said Alcaraz.

“I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that’s it.

“The money in Saudi Arabia is the most, highest prize money ever in history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me.”

Alcaraz’s staggering prize money earnings are topped up by an increasingly lucrative range of sponsors, with Nike, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton long-standing partners for the Spaniard.

He was recently unveiled as an Evian ambassador, as he joined Britain’s Emma Raducanu among their collection of athletes.

Alcaraz and Sinner still have a long way to go before they become the biggest earners in tennis history, with Novak Djokovic way out in front with $188,934,053 in career prize money.

If he continues to play the game for a couple more years and reaches the back end of Grand Slam tournaments during that period, Djokovic could become the first player to break through the $200million barrier in prize money.

Yet Alcaraz and Sinner may be better placed to reach that mark first, as if they continue to win at the rate they have managed over the last couple of years for another decade, they will become the two biggest-earning tennis players of all-time.

1. Novak Djokovic, $188,934,053

2. Rafael Nadal $134,946,100

3. Roger Federer $130,594

4. Andy Murray $64,687,542

5. Alexander Zverev $54,106,074

6. Carlos Alcaraz $47,362,248

7. Daniil Medvedev $46,901,049

8. Jannik Sinner $45,682,097

9. Pete Sampras $43,280,489

10. Stan Wawrinka $37,634,708

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek up to No 3 on all-time career prize money list with Venus Williams within touching distance