The tennis year is rapidly reaching a conclusion and the biggest prize up for grabs in the men’s game will be fought out between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

After his early exit at the Paris Masters last week, Alcaraz opened the door for Sinner to jump back up to the world No 1 ranking heading into the final big event of the season.

Predictably, Sinner snapped up the chance that was presented to him as he won the final ATP 1000 event of the season and will now head to Turin for next week’s ATP Finals knowing he may need to retain the title he won last year to finish 2025 as the world No 1.

The players who will contest the ATP Finals in Turin will be chasing big ranking points, but who are the form players heading into the lucrative tournament?

Here is your Tennis365 guide to the men who are finishing the year on a high, as we reveal our latest unofficial rankings:

1. Jannik Sinner

ATP Ranking: 1

The Italian appeared to have given up on his hopes of clinching the year-end No 1 ranking after he was well beaten by Alcaraz in the US Open final, but he is back on top after some brilliant performances in recent weeks.

Sinner will be the player to beat at the ATP Finals and if Alcaraz loses in the group stages in Turin.

2. Carlos Alcaraz

ATP Ranking: 2

A defeat against Sinner in the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia was dismissed as irrelevant by many observers, but it was a big moment for the Italian.

He needed to raise his levels after a heavy defeat in the US Open final against Alcaraz and the confidence he got from that win has flipped the momentum in this compelling rivalry. Carlos suddenly has questions to answer at the ATP Finals.

3. Novak Djokovic

ATP Ranking: 5

The Serbian great is back in action this week at an ATP 250 event in Greece, but there will be doubts over whether he will play at next week’s ATP Finals until he shows up in Turin.

He reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam events in 2025 and confirmed he is still a step ahead of everyone in tennis apart from Sinner and Alcaraz, which is remarkable at the age of 38.

4. Taylor Fritz

ATP Ranking: 4

The American got the better of Alexander Zverev once again in the Six Kings Slam event last month and he is finishing the year on a real high.

His powerful serving should be effective at the ATP Finals and he has proved he can beat Alcaraz on an indoor surface after his win at the Laver Cup a few weeks ago.

5. Jack Draper

ATP Ranking: 10

The British No 1 was on course to qualify for the ATP Finals until another injury halted his year, but Draper can still be satisfied with a season that saw him break into the top 10 of the rankings and win his first ATP 1000 title.

He is back in training ahead of the new season and if he can regain his form from the first quarter of 2025, he will be a player to watch next year.

6. Alex de Minaur

ATP Ranking: 7

One of the most under-rated players in the men’s game is on his way to the ATP Finals after a consistent year full of battling victories.

He doesn’t have the weapons to compare to some players at the top of the men’s game, but his scrambling skills and eagerness to battle for every point is second to none.

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime

ATP Ranking: 8

The Canadian is a master in indoor conditions and he will be a real threat if he gets to the ATP Finals in Turin..

Auger-Aliassime looked set to be one of the new superstars of the men’s game when he first broke through three years ago, but now he looks to be a more mature and complete player.

8. Alexander Bublik

ATP Ranking: 11

Bublik has a flamboyant game that can threaten any player when he is at his best, but he doesn’t have the steady temperament to hold everything together when the tide turns against him.

He will be a player to watch in 2026 and on current form, he deserves to be in the top 10 of our rankings.

9. Alexander Zverev

ATP Ranking: 3

This German has done well to cling on to the No 3 ranking in the ATP list as he has been out-of-form for most of 2025.

His huge serve has got him out of trouble in some matches, but he was destroyed by Sinner in Paris and heads to the ATP Finals with big doubts over his form and fitness.

10. Ben Shelton

ATP Ranking: 6

On his way back from the injury that ended his US Open hopes, Shelton showed some decent form in Paris last week and he will move into 2026 with confidence growing again.

Still only 23, there is so much more to come from a player who has the raw components in his game to blow any rival away when he is on fire.