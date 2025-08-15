The final Grand Slam of the year is just days away and the talking points swirling in tennis are overflowing ahead of the US Open.

The revamped mixed doubles competition set to dominate the agenda ahead of the main draw at Flushing Meadows, with Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu among the eye-catching combinations scheduled to take part.

Yet once the main event gets underway, we will be presented with women’s and men’s draw that will throw up a host of headlines over the course of the 15-day tournament.

Here are a few early Tennis365 predictions of what to expect, as the biggest names in tennis chase a record-breaking $5m prize money cheque in that will be handed to the singles champions.

ALCARAZ’S BIGGEST TEST

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner may be forced to pull out of the US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz set to crash through prize money barrier quicker than any player in tennis history

Can Carlos Alcaraz match Jannik Sinner on a hard court?

The answer to that question up to now has been positive, as the world No 2 has beaten his biggest rival on both indoor and outdoor hard courts in recent years.

Yet the version of Sinner that looks set to head into the US Open as the overwhelming favourite to defend the title he won last year appears to be an unstoppable force who may have too much power and precision, even for Alcaraz.

The Spaniard crashed out of the US Open early last year and while he should get to the semi-finals at least, he may be tested by a big-serving Ben Shelton on a fast hard court and he would be an outside to beat Sinner under the lights in New York.

Verdict: Sinner will hammer Alcaraz in straight sets if the ‘Big 2’ meet at the US Open.

EMMA RADUCANU ON FIRE

Emma Raducanu may have missed out on a seeding position at the US Open, but she is heading to New York in a confident mood.

Four years have passed since the Brit shocked the tennis world by winning the title at Flushing Meadows, with the tortured journey she has been on since then hard to watch at times.

Now it feels like Raducanu 2.0 is with us after he two epic battles with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka confirmed she is mixing it with the best in the game once again.

She needs some luck with the draw in New York, but Raducanu could get into the second week if she plays at the level she has produced in recent months.

Verdict: Raducanu to make it into the quarter-finals at the US Open.

IGA SWIATEK BACK ON TOP

Iga Swiatek’s form over the last 12 months has been less than convincing, but her stunning Wimbledon win allowed her to regain some of her aura.

The powerful ground shots that fired her to five Grand Slam titles returned in time to give her a sixth at the All England Club and she has had that winning passion back in her game in her recent performances.

Swiatek has not always been at her best at the US Open, but with Sabalenka showing some signs of frailties, the Pole will fancy her chances of winning another Grand Slam title.

Verdict: Swiatek is the player to beat in the women’s draw.

WHAT ABOUT NOVAK DJOKOVIC?

The 24-time Grand Slam-winning champion has not been talked about as a contender heading into the US Open, especially as he has opted not to play in any warm-up events.

Yet he has made it through to the semi-finals of the first three majors of 2025 and has only been stopped by Jannik Sinner and an injury against Alexander Zverev in Australia.

Those two appear to be in a league of their own, but if they were to lose unexpectedly or pick up injuries, Djokovic has confirmed he is the third best player in the world when he is fit and motivated.

Verdict: He needs some fortune to go his way and some help from Sinner and Alcaraz, but Djokovic will be a contender at every Grand Slam until he calls time on his career.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner among the star names set for a share of $18.3 million cash windfall