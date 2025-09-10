They have been described as the new Big Two on the ATP Tour and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to dominate the big titles in men’s tennis.

Alcaraz made his breakthrough in 2022 and many expect him to rule the sport in the coming years, but the one-man show has turned into a club of two after a certain Mr Sinner joined him at the Spaniard at the head of the table.

The Italian – aged 24 – has established himself as the clear No 1 during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but Alcaraz has fought back in recent months and the 22-year-old has extended his lead when it comes to certain statistics with his US Open title run no doubt also giving him a big psychological advantage.

But how do they compare when it comes to their overall success so far?

Grand Slams

Alcaraz 6-4 Sinner

The Spaniard had a 2-0 advantage at the start of the 2024 season following his 2022 US Open title and 2024 Wimbledon trophy.

But Sinner got on the scoreboard by winning his maiden Grand Slam at the 2024 Australian Open before Alcaraz hit back with the French Open-Wimbledon double to lead 4-1.

The gap was reduced to 4-3 when the Italian won the 2024 US Open and successfully defended his Australian Open crown at the start of the 2025 season before Alcaraz won a second title at Roland Garros for a 5-3 advantage.

Sinner beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final and then had a chance to draw level at 5-5 as they met in the 2025 US Open final, but it was the 22-year-old who won in four sets to take 6-4 lead.

ATP Finals

Sinner 1-0 Alcaraz

After finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the season-ending tournament in 2023, Sinner went one better the next year as he beat Taylor Fritz in the final.

By contrast, Alcaraz is yet to crack it at the ATP Finals as his best performance is a run to the semi-final in 2023 while in 2024 he exited after the group stage.

Both have already qualified for the 2025 showpiece event in Italy and many believe they will battle it out for the title.

ATP News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s next tournaments: When could they meet again?

Why Carlos Alcaraz could break a Novak Djokovic prize money record in 2025

Olympic Medals

Alcaraz 1-0 Sinner

A medal is a medal. Alcaraz won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing the gold medal match against Djokovic while Sinner is yet to compete at the Games as he missed last year’s edition due to illness.

ATP Masters 1000

Alcaraz 8-4 Sinner

The 22-year-old is dominating the ATP Masters battle thanks to his 2025 charge. The Spaniard was 5-4 ahead after the 2024 season, but has added another three titles (Monte Carlo Masters, Italian Open and Cincinnati Open) to his tally.

Sinner hasn’t won an ATP Masters title so far this year, finishing runner-up to Alcaraz in Rome and Cincinnati while he also missed the Indian Wells and Miami events due to his ban.

ATP Titles

Alcaraz 23-20

When Sinner won the Cincinnati title in 2024, they were dead even on 15-4 (titles won and runners-up finishes), but the Italian then edged ahead of his great rival with an incredible end to the year as he won US Open, Shanghai Masters and ATP Finals while Alcaraz only added the China Open trophy to his name.

19-17 became 20-17 when Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open, but Alcaraz has added the Rotterdam Open, Monte Carlo Masters, Italian Open, French Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open trophies to his collection. Sinner’s 20th trophy came at Wimbledon when he beat the Spaniard in four sets.

Head-To-Head

Alcaraz 10-5 Sinner

Alcaraz won their first-ever meeting in 2021 before Sinner won the next two. The Spaniard hit back with two more wins and then Sinner won their final two matches in 2023 to take a 4-3 lead.

But the Alcaraz has dominated their H2H encounters the past two years as he has won seven of their last eight meetings with five of them coming in finals. Sinner’s only win over Alcaraz since the start of the 2024 season was in this year’s Wimbledon final.

Weeks At No 1

Sinner 65-37 Alcaraz

Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach No 1 in the ATP Rankings after his US Open title run as he was only 19 years old. He has had four different stints at the top of the rankings for a cumulative total of 36 weeks in September 2023.

Sinner, meanwhile, became the first Italian world No 1 when he replaced Novak Djokovic at the top in June 2024 and he remained there for 65 consecutive weeks before Alcaraz surpassed him after the US Open final to start his fifth spell at No 1.

It remains to be seen if the Spaniard will get past Sinner for most weeks at No 1 during his current stint or of the Italian will extend his lead by returning to top spot.

Conclusion

As things stand, Alcaraz leads Sinner in terms of the big titles and milestones, but their battle is likely to be very evenly contested in the years to come.

For now, Sinner appears to be the dominant player on hard courts (17 titles have come on the surface with two on grass and one on clay) while Alcaraz has won 11 clay-court titles, eight on hard courts and four on grass.

But they are both very much all-surface players.