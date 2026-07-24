Former British No 1 Kyle Edmund has told Tennis365 that Carlos Alcaraz “can’t have any doubts” when he returns from his wrist injury.

In April, Alcaraz sustained a right wrist injury in his first round Barcelona Open win against Otto Virtanen, and he has not played since, having missed the rest of the clay season and the grass-court swing.

Alcaraz is reportedly aiming to make his comeback at the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati next month ahead of the 2026 US Open.

The 23-year-old Spaniard holds a 22-3 record in 2026, having won his first 16 matches of the season — a run that featured titles at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Edmund assessed that Alcaraz‘s injury “seems significant” and revealed he “loves watching” the seven-time major winner.

“Alcaraz, it doesn’t feel like a minor injury; it seems significant because he’s had to take serious time out and miss Grand Slams,” said the former world No 14.

“When you’re missing Grand Slams, that’s a proper thing. Those guys, that’s their career: winning Slams.

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“For people that enjoy tennis, we don’t need those guys out. I love watching him, so I would like him back. He’s just got to be careful with the wrist.

“I know from speaking to people about wrist injuries, you’ve got to make sure they’re right when you come back. And there’s a confidence thing to let go, as well.

“I think publicly he’s being quite reserved with it – rightfully so, it’s his personal thing. I don’t know what [the injury] is, in terms of what happened.

“But he’ll be back when he’s ready, and the way he plays is so explosive and physical that he can’t have any doubts in his head. He’s got to be able to trust his body.

“Hopefully he can get there, because the game’s better with him.”

Edmund, who retired from tennis at the age of 30 in August last year, was derailed by a range of injuries in the latter years of his career, including a wrist problem in 2023.

The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist has suggested that the tennis balls used on tour could be contributing to arm and wrist issues.

“I don’t have stats with the balls, but the arm injuries, the wrist injuries… I had a wrist injury at the back end of my career,” said the two-time ATP title winner. “I never had any wrist injuries before… I don’t what that was.

“I was obviously coming back from a knee injury, so it might’ve just been I wasn’t ready for the demands of playing match after match.”

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