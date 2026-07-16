Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek has told Tennis365 why he thinks Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury is “much tougher” to deal with than most of the other injuries tennis players suffer.

Alcaraz has not played a match since he began experiencing pain in his right wrist during his first round win against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open on 14 April.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who was forced to miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon, has not revealed the specific nature of the injury, with some initial reports claiming it was an inflamed tendon sheath in his wrist.

The world No 3 has not confirmed when he will play again, although Spanish media outlet La Verdad reported this week that he is targeting a comeback at next month’s Cincinnati Masters.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Krajicek revealed he is not concerned about Alcaraz returning to “his full form” following his injury.

“There hasn’t been too much information. They’re much tougher injuries — these wrist or elbow injuries,” said the Dutchman.

“I had an elbow injury myself. It’s really difficult to reset when you start playing again [after this type injury]. So, you hit a little bit… You need to go step by step.

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“It’s not as clear-cut as tearing the ligaments in your ankle, which they say is three or four months, and it’s always three or four months, and then you can play again.

“So yeah, it takes a bit of time, but he’s young, and I think he’s got good healing power.

“I’m not concerned that he will play, and I’m not concerned that he’s going to return to his full form.

“But it’s a question of when. Is it gonna be for the hard courts [in North America]? Is it gonna be for the indoors? But still, I think it’s going to be this year.”

Krajicek won 17 singles tournaments, including the 1996 Wimbledon Championships, and reached a career-high ranking of world No 4 during a career spanning from 1989 to 2003.

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2026 season so far

Alcaraz won his first 16 matches in 2026, having secured titles at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open before his unbeaten streak ended with a semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells.

The Spaniard was then beaten by Sebastian Korda in the third round in Miami and Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo final before withdrawing after one match in Barcelona.

The 23-year-old’s win-loss record for the season is 22-3.

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