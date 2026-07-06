Carlos Alcaraz’s absence is being keenly felt at Wimbledon, but legendary tennis coach Rick Macci has told Tennis365 he is “not worried” about the Spanish superstar’s wrist injury.

World No 2 Alcaraz has not played since sustaining a right wrist injury during his first round win at the Barcelona Open almost three months ago.

Alcaraz has not disclosed the specific nature of the injury, with some reports claiming it is an inflamed tendon sheath in his wrist.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon well in advance of the respective start dates.

The 23-year-old has not revealed when he plans to make his comeback, although he shared a video of himself on court and gently hitting forehands and backhands just over a week ago.

Macci — a former coach of Serena and Venus Williams — is not concerned by the length of Alcaraz’s absence from the tour.

“I think it’s smart they’re playing the long game. He’s an amazing competitor, and probably no one wants to play more than him,” Macci said in an exclusive interview with Tennis365,

“He’s taking the advice that he’s gotten. And he’s so young. He’s already changed history, he has seven Grand Slams in the back pocket.

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“He’s doing the right thing by playing the long game. But, I don’t think we’re gonna know the answer to the wrist situation until he returns and he starts playing again.

“Is it gonna bubble up again? Or is it gonna be [more] history? We’re really not gonna know the extent of exactly what has happened.

“But I think he’s doing the best he can, he’s being cautious. We’ll know when he starts playing again how all this unfolds.”

Macci went on to declare that Alcaraz “will not change anything” as a result of his injury and described him as “the best role model” for young players.

“He’s the Spanish magician, he holds the racket like a paintbrush, and he does a lot of interesting things with his hands and wrist,” continued the American.

“And we could say this and that [about his technique and playing style], but listen, that’s his DNA. He’s an artist, he’s a virtuoso.

“This is how he plays — from the heart and from the soul. He’s not gonna change anything, and hopefully this will not be a big thing because let’s face it, his charisma, and his spirit… he is must-see TV.

“And he is the best role model for every junior tennis player; if you want to really see how good you can become, you can’t be afraid to fail when you’re a kid, and you’ve got to develop a complete game.

“Let’s hope that he comes back. I’m not worried about the wrist injury, but once he starts playing, we’re gonna know the score.”

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