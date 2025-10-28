The Carlos Alcaraz brand continues to go from strength to strength with the biggest companies in the world all keen to work with one of the most entertaining tennis players.

Earlier in 2025, Alcaraz’s net worth was estimated to be in the region of $50m, but that seems to be on the low side as he is already sixth on the all-time list for career prize money earners in men’s tennis with $54m.

On top of that prize money, the six-time Grand Slam winner earned about $35 million from sponsorship and appearance fees in the 12 months from September 2024 to August 2025.

That $35m figure does not include any bonuses he received from winning this year’s US Open or his participation in the Six Kings Slam where he received a $1.5m appearance fee.

The 22-year-old was recently named as the 18th most marketable athlete in 2025 and it is no surprise as brands line up to line his pockets with big endorsement deals with most of the financial details kept private.

So who are the major companies that are part of Brand Carlos Alcaraz?

Nike

It is difficult to believe, but Alcaraz didn’t start his career with Nike as the young Spaniard donned Lotto clothing and shoes until the age of 16

But he followed in his hero Rafael Nadal’s footsteps in 2019 when he signed his first big endorsement contract with Nike – and it proved to be a masterstroke by the American apparel and footwear giant as two years later Alcaraz took the tennis world by storm.

Donning the famous Swoosh logo, he won his first title in 2021 and the following year he became a Grand Slam champion after winning the US Open, becoming the youngest ATP No 1 in the process.

After winning more Grand Slam success at Wimbledon in 2023 and the 2024 French Open, Nike tied him down to a long-term deal worth a reported $15m-$20 million per year for the next 10 years.

Alcaraz is rumoured to be close to getting his custom Nike logo, emulating Nadal and fellow great Roger Federer.

Babolat

Again mirroring Nadal, Alcaraz is part of the Babolat family. In fact, they were one of his first sponsors as he signed his first contract with the company at the age of 10 in 2013.

He currently plays with the Babolat Pure Aero 98 racquet, with RPM Team strings, saying: “I wanted a bit more control. I noticed this racket had one more string and wanted to try it out. I liked it and decided to adopt it. I love it because the ball comes off the strings quickly and it gives me both confidence and control.”

He signed a new long-term contract with the French equipment manufacturer in 2023 with the deal set to run until 2030 although no financial details have been released.

Louis Vuitton

Alcaraz became a brand ambassador for fashion brand Louis Vuitton in 2023 and he stated in Vogue.com: “For me, Louis Vuitton is really a brand that I have always looked to and when the opportunity to work with the team arose, it instantly felt like a perfect partnership. I was really invested from the start.

Rolex

The Swiss luxury watch manufacturer has a long history with tennis as the likes of Roger Federer, Rod Laver and Chris Evert have all been part of the “family” and Alcaraz joined the list in 2022 in a deal that is estimated to be between $8 million and $15 million per year.

Of course, being a brand ambassador means you can wear expensive watches and Alcaraz had the shiny Rolex Daytona ref. 126518LN on his wrist shortly after winning the 2025 French Open with the piece worth $46,000 and up.

Calvin Klein

Tennis players have become famous for stripping down and Alcaraz bared almost everything when he became the US fashion giant Calvin Klein’s “Calvins or Nothing campaign in January 2023.

In January 2023, the US-based fashion company roped in Alcaraz as the face of its “Calvins or Nothing” global campaign. As per reports, the two parties signed a multi-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

BMW

With Alcaraz enjoying his breakthrough season in 2022, BMW was keen to tie its name to one of the most exciting prospects in tennis and they were right as he went on to win his maiden Grand Slam, the 2022 US Open, after they signed a deal with him.

On the back of his two Grand Slams in 2025, the German manufacturer of luxury vehicles decided to extend his contract for another three years with the new deal running until 2028.

ISDIN

ISDIN describes itself as Spain’s top sun care brand and the top Spanish tennis player has been part of their family since 2022.

Alcaraz even has his own product called the “Fusion Water MAGIC by Alcaraz SPF 50”.

ElPozo Alimentación

The Spanish food company is headquartered in Alcaraz’s hometown of Murcia so they were always going to be keen to be associated with one of their own as he “embodies principles that fully concur with the business philosophy of the food company”.

The partnership with Alcaraz started in 2022

Itau

Itau or Itau Unibanco is the largest banking institution in Brazil and Alcaraz is the face of the bank’s wealth management division, Itau Personnalite, with the partnership starting in 2024.

Itau is also the big name behind the ATP and WTA 1000 Miami Open.

Danone/Evian/YoPR

French multinational corporation Danone signed up Alcaraz as a global ambassador earlier in 2025 and with it, he became the face for the water brand Evian and high-protein dairy product line YoPR.

The deal was announced alongside Emma Raducanu ahead of Wimbledon, while he was signed up as “Chief Progress Officer” for YoPR – whose sister brands include GetPRO, HiPRO, Oikos, OikosPRO, and SerPRO+.