The 2025 China Open marks the penultimate WTA 1000 event on the 2025 tennis calendar and Coco Gauff will return to defend her title, but she will not be the top seed in Beijing.

The China Open – which will be staged for a 26th time on the WTA Tour – will take place from September 24 until October 4 at the National Tennis Center, which hosted the tennis event during the 2008 Beijing Games, with the 15,000-seater Diamond Court the main showcourt.

With world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka absent due to injury, world No 2 Swiatek will be the top seed with Gauff seeded second. The top 32 players in the draw will be seeded and they will all have a bye into the second round of the 96-player main draw event.

The China Open is the penultimate WTA 1000 event of the 2025 WTA Tour calendar with the Wuhan Open the 10th and final event.

Five of the six 2025 WTA 1000 champions will be in action with Amanda Anisimova (Qatar), Mirra Andreeva (Dubai and Indian Wells), Jasmine Paolini (Rome), Victoria Mboko (Canada) and Swiatek (Cincinnati) will be seeded. Sabalenka won in Miami and Madrid.

As for former champions, Gauff (2024), Swiatek (2023) and Naomi Osaka (2019) have won the tournament.

When is the draw for the China Open?

The main draw is set for Monday, September 22, before first-round action gets underway two days later with the final set for Saturday, October 4.

Points on offer at the China Open

There are a lot of points on offer available at WTA 1000 points with only the four Grand Slams and season-ending WTA Finals offering more points to those competing.

Of course, players will drop/defend points from the corresponding period in 2024 as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the WTA Rankings.

WTA News

Aryna Sabalenka v Iga Swiatek battle No 1 spot in WTA Rankings: Could Pole return to top after Asian swing?

The youngest players to win WTA titles in 2025: Teenagers 7-0 in finals as Andreeva and Mboko feature

Example: Gauff is the defending champion so she will drop the points she earned last year at the start of the tournament, but will then earn ranking points for every win at the 2025 edition.

Full points breakdown:

First round: 10 points

Second round: 35 points

Third round: 65 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Champion: 1,000 points

Prize money at the China Open

Gauff walked away with a cheque of $1,100,000 when she won the 2024 China Open while runner-up Karolina Muchova earned $585,000.

The prize money for the 2025 tournament has increased at all levels and the women will once again earn more than the men, who will play at the ATP China Open at the same time, as their event is only an ATP 500 tournament.

The WTA champion will receive $1,124,380 with the runner-up earning $597,890.

Full prize money breakdown:

First round: $23,760

Second round: $35,260

Third round: $60,400

Round of 16: $103,225

Quarter-finalists: $189,075

Semi-finalists: $332,160

Runner-up: $597,890

Champion: $1,124,380