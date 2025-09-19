The 2025 China Open marks the penultimate WTA 1000 event on the 2025 tennis calendar and Coco Gauff will return to defend her title, but she will not be the top seed in Beijing.

This year marks the 26th edition of the China Open on the WTA Tour calendar with Serena Williams winning the inaugural 2004 edition when it was still a Tier II event while in 2009 it was upgraded to a WTA Premier Mandatory with Svetlana Kuznetsova lifting the trophy.

Following the WTA tournament rebranding in 2020, the China Open and other WTA Premier Mandatory events were renamed WTA 1000 events, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it only returned in 2023 with Iga Swiatek crowned champion.

The WTA event will be staged from September 24 until October 4 at the National Tennis Center in Beijing – with the main showcourt the Diamond Court holding 15,000 fans – and here we give you all the other important information about the players.

How many players will feature at the China Open?

The WTA 1000 event is a 96-player singles draw event with the top-32 entrants receiving seeded status.

Eight players have received wildcards, four players have entered using their protected ranking, 12 gain entry via the qualifying tournament while the rest enter through their position in the WTA Rankings.

All eight wildcards have gone to Chinese players with Yuan Yue – No 102 – the highest-ranked player, while Bianca Andreescu and Caty McNally are among the players to use their protected ranking to enter.

Any withdrawals and replacements?

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the biggest name to withdraw from the event as she is struggling with a minor injury and she has been replaced by Alex Eala in the main draw.

Danielle Collins and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are also out with Iva Jovic – who won her maiden tournament recently at the Guadalajara Open – and Solana Sierra their replacements.

Who are the top seeds?

With Sabalenka not playing, world No 2 Swiatek will go into P1 in the draw with defending champion Coco Gauff headlining the bottom half of the draw as the second seed.

The top two are followed by Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, Elena Rybakina and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Is Emma Raducanu seeded?

The answer is yes.

Raducanu currently sits at No 33 in the WTA Rankings, but Sabalenka’s withdrawal means she moves up one place to No 32 and earn the final seeding position.

2025 China Open entry list

1. Iga Swiatek (2​)

2. Coco Gauff (3)

3. Amanda Anisimova (4)

4. Mirra Andreeva (5)

5. Madison Keys (6)

6. Jessica Pegula (7)

7. Jasmine Paolini (8)

8. Zheng Qinwen (9)

9. Elena Rybakina (10)

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova (11)

11. Clara Tauson (12)

12. Elina Svitolina (13)

13. Naomi Osaka (14)

14. Karolina Muchova (15)

15. Daria Kasatkina (16)

16. Belinda Bencic (17)

17. Emma Navarro (18)

18. Diana Shnaider (19)

19. Paula Badosa (20)

20. Liudmila Samsonova (21)

21. Elise Mertens (22)

22. Victoria Mboko (23)

23. Jeļena Ostapenko (24)

24. Beatriz Haddad Maia (25)

25. Marta Kostyuk (26)

26. Veronika Kudermetova (27)

27. Leylah Fernandez (28)

28. Linda Nosková (29)

29. Sofia Kenin (30)

30. Anna Kalinskaya (31)

31. Dayana Yastremska (32)

33. Emma Raducanu (34)

Magdalena Frech

Xinyu Wang

Rebecca Sramkova

Magda Linette

Ashlyn Krueger

Olga Danilovic

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Mccartney Kessler

Tatjana Maria

Maya Joint

Marie Bouzkova

Lois Boisson

Hailey Baptiste

Katie Boulter

Donna Vekic

Jaqueline Cristian

Sonay Kartal

Laura Siegemund

Anastasia Potapova

Peyton Stearns

Yulia Putintseva

Alycia Parks

Lucia Bronzetti

Ann Li

Eva Lys

Marketa Vondrousova

Barbora Krejcikova

Camila Osorio

Maria Sakkari

Kamilla Rakhimova

Suzan Lamens

Polina Kudermetova

Yuliia Starodubtseva

Antonia Ruzic

Elena-gabriela Ruse

Sorana Cirstea

Viktorija Golubic

Iva Jovic

Solana Sierra

Alex Eala

Protected Rankings

Bianca Andreescu (PR)

Anastasija Sevastova (PR)

Caty Mcnally (PR)

Yafan Wang (PR)

Wildcards

Guo Hanyu

Shi Han

Wang Xiyu

Wei Sijia

Yuan Yue

Zhang Ruien

Zhang Shuai

Zhu Lin