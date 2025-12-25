Christmas is a time for presents and here's what some of the top players will be hoping for.

Merry Christmas! Hopefully you are enjoying your day and any tennis-related presents under your tree but while you try to sleep off the vast amount of food you’ve just eaten, here’s what we reckon some of the top tennis players will be hoping for in 2026.

From a 25th Grand Slam to a year of consistency, here’s what we think some of the tour players will be wishing for this Christmas.

Carlos Alcaraz

If it is possible to find a black mark on Alcaraz’s impressive CV, it would be the Australian Open.

While he has won the other three majors, Alcaraz has only ever made it as far as the quarters in Melbourne and his hope of besting that in 2026 comes amidst a backdrop of the most uncertainty of his career to date.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s departure was a shock and everyone is waiting to see what the immediate future of Alcaraz will look like.

For now, Sami Lopez will take over on an interim basis but an Australian Open would end any speculation that Alcaraz had made the wrong choice.

Wish: The Australian Open (and a smooth start to 2026)

Jannik Sinner

It was around this time of year 12 months ago that the word clostebol never seemed to be too far away from Jannik Sinner.

The then World No.1 was in the midst of a doping controversy that would eventually be resolved with a three-month ban.

But whether you agree with the length of the ban (and the convenient timing) or not, that is all in the past for Sinner and he could do with an incident-free season.

The obvious goal is winning back World No.1 and he will also be targeting the French Open to complement the set and exercise some demons from last year.

Wish: A controversy-free season

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic may have unwrapped some lovely presents this morning but if there was at the very top of his wishlist, it would be a 25th Slam.

He is already the record men’s holder but a 25th and presumably final one would round out an incredible career.

The only issue is the existence of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic’s ability to regularly reach semi-finals has shown he is still better than most of the players on the tour but when it comes to those two, they remain a very tricky wall to pass through.

You suspect his best chance for No.25 is Australia given his history there and the uncertainty surrounding Alcaraz but even then, it looks to be a tall order.

Wish: Grand Slam No.25

Aryna Sabalenka

2025 was not a perfect year for Sabalenka by any means but she held onto the No.1 spot despite just the one Grand Slam win.

In the Slams, she reached the finals of Australia and France but will feel like she let it get away from her more than her being beaten – as her post Roland Garros comments will contend.

The good news then is that she will feel more titles are eminently possible and converting those chances will be top of her agenda.

She also has the upcoming Battle of Sexes and while she will want to win, avoiding an embarrassing defeat that has everyone questioning the purpose of such an event will also be a priority.

Wish: Converting Grand Slam opportunities

Iga Swiatek

It is hard to easily sum up Swiatek’s 2025. On one hand, she dominated Amanda Anisimova to win the Wimbledon final without losing a game but then she also had a rough start to the year that saw her slip down the rankings.

The Wimbledon win was a highlight of an up and down season and as she looks to 2026, a strong start will be high on her wishlist.

The first slam of the year is also her weakest having not only never won it but never reached the final and doing so will give her a great start on her quest to reclaim World No.1.

Wish: A better start to the year than 2025

Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and everyone else not called Carlos or Jannik

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner crushed a lot of dreams in 2025 as they produced a clean sweep of Grand Slams and for the chasing pack, the goal for 2026 has to be at least make them sweat.

The men’s side of Grand Slams singles draws has become almost formulaic in waiting for the final to come as Alcaraz and Sinner reign supreme but for the other top players, just waiting for one of those to have an off day is not something you want to pin all your hopes on.

Taylor Fritz’s defeat of Alcaraz at the Laver Cup should give him and the others confidence that the top two are not invulnerable but all of the top players need to start showing that on a more consistent basis.

Wish: To move out of the shadow of Alcaraz and Sinner

Emma Raducanu

2025 may not have had the highs of her 2021 season but there were plenty of positives for Emma Raducanu to take away from the year.

The most pleasing aspect for her will be how much tennis she played and her tally of 50 tour matches is the best of her career to date.

It was in the WTA 1000 events that she most impressed in terms of showing up and even if a quarter final in Miami was her best run, entering 10 tournaments shows any fitness concerns are behind her.

As for 2026, Raducanu and her team will want more of the same and while titles may be a step too far, you have to be in it to win it.

Wish: Another year of consistency

