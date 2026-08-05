There are already eight players who have pulled out of the 2026 Cincinnati Open, with Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal the latest and biggest blow.

The Cincinnati Open is the second combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament of the North American hard-court swing following the Canadian Open, which began on Sunday. It is the last big event before the US Open.

Main draw action in Cincinnati will get underway on 13 August — the same day the Canadian Open will conclude.

This year’s Cincinnati Open will mark the 125th edition of the men’s tournament and the 98th edition of the women’s event.

The prestigious event, which is staged at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, is set to conclude on Sunday 23 August.

Alcaraz claimed his maiden Cincinnati Open title in 2025 when Jannik Sinner retired in the first set of the pair’s showdown in the final.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will not defend his title, though, due to the right wrist injury which has sidelined him since the Barcelona Open in April.

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Cincinnati Open tournament director Bob Moran said: “We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible.”

“We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future.”

Cincinnati Open withdrawal list

Alexander Bublik, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sebastian Korda were all ruled out of Cincinnati prior to the Alcaraz news.

World No 11 Bublik has not played in Cincinnati since 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci

(world No 2) – replaced by Mattia Bellucci Alexander Bublik (world No 11) – replaced by Marton Fucsovics

(world No 11) – replaced by Marton Fucsovics Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 25) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 25) – replaced by Adam Walton Sebastian Korda (world No 50) – replaced by Valentin Royer

WTA Cincinnati Open withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko, Hailey Baptiste and Emma Raducanu are all out of action due to serious injuries.

Victoria Mboko (world No 12) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch

(world No 12) – replaced by Tamara Korpatsch Hailey Baptiste (world No 32) – replaced by Tatjana Maria

(world No 32) – replaced by Tatjana Maria Jacqueline Cristian (world No 39) – replaced by Maria Timofeeva

(world No 39) – replaced by Maria Timofeeva Emma Raducanu (world No 49) – replaced by Maya Joint

Jack Draper and Holger Rune’s participation in doubt?

Jack Draper and Holger Rune — both former world No 4s — remain on the Cincinnati Open entry list, but their participation looks far from certain.

Draper has been given a main draw wildcard for Cincinnati, but there are serious doubts over whether he will play given his ongoing struggles with a bone injury in his left arm.

The 24-year-old Brit broke down in tears in the third set of his first round loss to Terence Atmane in Montreal, which was his first match since June.

Rune, meanwhile, has not played since rupturing his Achilles in October last year, and he has already pulled out of a host of events he had entered in the last few months.

READ NEXT: Canadian Open withdrawal list: All 25 stars to pull out as 7 players retire after Alcaraz, Sinner blows

