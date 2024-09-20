Coco Gauff has called time on her coaching partnership with Brad Gilbert following a 14-month spell which saw her claim Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles.

All eyes are on who Gauff could choose to be her next coach, with the world No 6 looking to rise back up into the top five after her US Open exit.

We look at some of the options the 20-year-old could find at her disposal.

Wim Fissette

The option of choosing Fissette may have potentially fallen into Gauff’s lap, with the Belgian splitting with Naomi Osaka shortly before Gauff and Gilbert’s split was confirmed.

Fissette helped guide the Japanese to two of her four major titles, but he has extensive experience working with an array of big-name WTA stars in recent years.

He famously guided Kim Clijsters to back-to-back US Open titles and the 2011 Australian Open title, and was also Angelique Kerber’s coach when she won Wimbledon in 2018.

The Belgian helped Simona Halep and Sabine Lisicki reach Grand Slam finals, Victoria Azarenka win the ‘Sunshine Double’ and has spent time with the likes of Zheng Qinwen and Petra Kvitova.

In terms of experience at the top, Fissette is well-qualified for whoever chooses him next.

Rennae Stubbs

Stubbs was at the centre of a minor controversy at the US Open when she dissected Gauff’s fourth round loss in front of Gilbert in the ESPN studio.

The Australian’s comments were pretty tough, but they were entirely fair – so it is clear that she knows what problems the world No 6 needs to solve.

A six-time major champion in doubles, Stubbs has had a solid coaching career, working with Karolina Pliskova, Eugenie Bouchard, Sam Stosur, and – for the final few months of her career – Serena Williams.

Surprisingly, Stubbs has not coached anyone since Williams but has a great tennis brain and a proven CV – making her a solid option for Gauff.

Sascha Baijin

Baijin made his name as Williams’ long-term hitting partner during the most successful spell of her career during the early-to-mid 2010s, and has since branched out fully into coaching.

The German is perhaps best remembered for coaching Osaka to her first two major titles and world No 1, though the pair split shortly afterwards.

He would go on to have short-lived partnerships with Kristina Mladenovic and Dayana Yastremska but his biggest success in recent years was with Pliskova, guiding her to the 2021 Wimbledon final.

Baijin commented on Instagram yesterday that he was “ready” to coach Gauff should she call, so we know the interest is there – but does Gauff see him as the right choice?

Lindsay Davenport

There would be few better to learn from than someone who has been at the very top of the game and with three Grand Slam singles titles to her name, Davenport has certainly ‘been there, done that’.

Davenport previously forged a successful partnership with Madison Keys, guiding her to the US Open final in 2017, though in recent years has solely focused on coaching the American Billie Jean King Cup team.

Through the role she and Gauff would have got to know each other and formed a relationship, so the world No 6 would know exactly who she is working with – should she choose the former world No 1.

Torben Beltz

Beltz is similar to a couple of the other options included here in terms of holding plenty of experience working with some of the biggest names on the WTA Tour.

The German is best remembered for his long-term partnership with Angelique Kerber, helping his compatriot win two Grand Slams, an Olympic silver, and reach world No 1 in 2016.

However, Beltz also had a short-lived partnership with Emma Raducanu in 2022, while also working with the likes of Anett Kontaveit and Donna Vekic.

Beltz is one of the most respected coaches in the game and would be a solid choice for the American.

