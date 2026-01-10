Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz’s United Cup campaign have come to an end as defending champions, the United States, were beaten by Poland in the semi-finals.

After Hurbert Hurkacz gave the Europeans a 1-0 lead with a serving masterclass against Fritz in the men’s singles as he won 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-2), the Americans hit back through Gauff as the reigning French Open champion beat Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2.

The tie was then decided via the mixed doubles as Gauff teamed up with Christian Harrison to take on Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zieliiski and the Poland pair came away with a 7-6 (7-5), 6+7-6 (7-3) victory to earn a 2-1 win and book their place in the finals.

Up next for Swiatek, Hurkacz and co are Switzerland, who beat Belgium 2-1, in the finals where they will look to win their maiden title while the two-time champions the United States will be heading home empty-handed.

But despite the exit, Gauff, Fritz and the rest of the North American team still earned a handy amount of ranking points and prize money.

Points Earned

In case you didn’t know, the points system is different for the ATP and WTA at the United Cup with the points that the men earn being determined by the ranking of their opponent.

Example: if player A faced someone between No 101–250 in the ATP Rankings, they earned only 20 points for a win in the group stage. But if their opponent was a top-10 player then the reward 55 points in the group stage and 130 in the semi-final.

The WTA structure is a bit simpler as it was 32 points for one round-robin win and 90 for two round robin wins, then 60 for a quarter-final, semi-final or final win. If you manage two match wins (one of two from QF, SF or F) then you earn 108 points.

Ultimately, three match wins are worth 150 points, four wins 325 and five out of five will earn you 500 points.

Let’s start with Gauff as she won three of her four singles matches as she was victorious in one of her group phase matches, in the quarter-final and in the semi-final.

The American has earned 150 points for her three wins, and it is good enough to keep her ahead of Amanda Anisimova in the WTA Rankings.

Gauff dropped to No 4 last week as she was replaced by her compatriot, but with Anisimova losing early in Brisbane, the two-time Grand Slam winner is back at No 3.

Fritz, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of tournaments in the singles as he was 1-3 with his only victory coming against Jaume Munar in the group stage against Spain.

The American earned 35 points for his effort and remains at No 9 in the ATP Rankings.

Prize Money Earned

A refresher on the prize money, players receive a participation fee and that is dependent on their ranking and if they were the No 1, No 2 or No 3 player for their country.

They also earn money for each match win (both singles and mixed doubles) and per team win with an increasing scale.

Gauff was the US’ No 1 player and ranked at No 4 at the start of the tournament so she earned a $250,000 participation fee.

The reigning French Open champion then secured one group win, a quarter-final victory and a semi-final win so that is another $282,900 ($45,000 + $82,000 + $155,900).

But there is more as Gauff also won three mixed doubles matches (two in the group stage and the quarter-final) so she collected another $32,400 ($8,500 x 2 in the group stage and $15,400 in the quarters).

Finally, the United States won both their group games ($6,000 per win) and their quarter-final ($9,500) so that’s another $21,500.

So, by our calculations, Gauff earned $586,800

Fritz, by contrast, won only one match and that was in the group stage, so he earned $45,000 for that and $21,500 for the United States’ three wins (two in the group phase and the quarter-final.

The American sits at No 9 in the rankings so received an appearance fee of $250,000 for a total of $316,500.

