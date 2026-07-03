Serena Williams’ return to singles action dominated the build-up to Wimbledon 2026 and even though her comeback was short-lived, her post-match action – or non-action in this case – has caused a stir.

Nearly four years after playing her last singles match at the 2022 US Open, the tennis great made her return at Wimbledon in the first round at Wimbledon as she faced Maya Joint.

Having slipped out of her rankings, Williams needed a wildcard entry to play in the main draw and that decision alone raised the ire of some as they believe it should have gone to an up-and-coming younger player.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner’s campaign, though, lasted only one match despite a brave comeback as she saved a match point in the second set, but it was Joint who came away with the 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 win.

And it was her decision not to do the traditional post-match press conference that irked a lot of journalists and as organisers issued a statement on her behalf.

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The reaction from fans on the Tennis365 Facebook page was harsh: “She refused to do the contractual after match interview saying her knee hurt.

“She later released a statement on her social media platform.Yet I didnt see her congratulating the winner of the match in it! Hopefully this will be the last time we see her in singles at Wimbledon.”

Another wrote: “People are right to show a lack of empathy when she retired 4 years ago she was getting beat by good players so how is that going to be any better 4 years later? It shows a lack of respect for the new generation of players we now have, I’m glad she was beaten.”

But is the negative reaction to her wildcard reasonable?

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski shares his views, via the Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast, along with Tennis365’s Kevin Palmer, Liam McMillen and Shahida Jacobs.

Was Wimbledon right to give Serena Williams a wildcard?

Greg Rusedski: “First of all, there’s no question she deserved the wildcard. You’re not going to say no to one of the biggest legends of the game who says, ‘I’m ready to play singles’. You’re definitely gonna give her, especially with everything she’s done in the sport, former champion Wimbledon, all the majors she won.”

Kevin Palmer: “Serena Williams has come under fire after her refusal to speak to the media and there have even been some suggestions that she should not have been given a Wimbledon wildcard after her first-round exit against Maya Joint.

“For starters, the second argument about the wildcard should be dismissed instantly.

“Wildcards are given out to help young players at the start of their careers, with Britain’s LTA taking six of the eight on offer for the two singles draws and handing them all to young homegrown players.

“The All England Club get to pick two and when Serena asked for a wildcard, it was entirely correct to give her that chance to return in singles.

“She was never going to be at her best at the age of 44 and after not playing a singles match in almost four years, but her performance against Joint justified her inclusion for a match that generated huge interest around the world.”

Liam McMillen: “Serena Williams absolutely deserved a wildcard for what she has brought to tennis and Wimbledon previously.

“Centre Court was absolutely buzzing and, outside of the two finals, you’re unlikely to see another spectacle like it over the next fortnight.

“Williams is not the player she was four years ago, but her match against Maya Joint was competitive.

“Ask any of the 14,979 packed into Centre Court to cheer on Serena if she was worthy of a wildcard and they would give you a resounding yes.”

Shahida Jacobs: “The excitement about Serena Williams’ return to tennis has been extraordinary in the build-up to Wimbledon, even before her singles wildcard was confirmed.

“It was a no-brainer to give her a wildcard and young – some who were not even born when she made her debut – and old were chasing her for a photo and autograph. They didn’t care how she got there; they were just happy that a true legend of the game is playing.

“It was a win-win for the sport of tennis.”

Should she have been fined for press conference snub?

Players who refuse to do post-match press conferences can receive a fine of up to $50,000, but Williams was not punished and perhaps her agent Jill Smoller’s revelation that she injured her knee during the match against Joint played a role.

“If it was a bad enough injury for her to not be able to appear at the post game interview, she would have sought the trainer when the injury occurred in the first set! The only thing hindering her was the mid-drift top that kept riding up and was visibly bothering her!” a Facebook user wrote.

Another added: “Why can’t she lose gracefully & meet her obligations. A slight tweak in her knee, not limping, walking unaided- not sure how that stops her talking & being gracious to her conqueror.”

Greg Rusedski: “But I kind of feel a little bit bad that she didn’t do a press conference after she lost. They could have wheeled her in and put some ice on the knee. You know, just say thank you so much to Wimbledon for giving me the wildcard.

“I guess they changed the rules so that you don’t have to do press if you have an injury. In my days, I don’t think we had that luxury unless we were wheeled off in a wheelchair or we had some terrible incident happen to us, like Sascha Zverev when he played Rafael Nadal a few years ago at the French Open.

“I think it’s the responsibility of a great champion to do press and every player usually gets a fine if they don’t do the press conference. So part of me is thinking, I would have liked to see her do it. I’d have liked to have heard from Serena.”

Kevin Palmer: “As for her non-appearance at the press conference, I may be going off on an unexpected tangent here.

“I’ve felt for some time that relentless press conferences after every match at a Grand Slam are not entirely necessary in a new world where the written print media are rapidly becoming an irrelevance.

“Seeing journalists using their X accounts to claim Serena’s refusal to talk to them damaged the tournament was a laughable argument as the reality is, one social media message from an icon of her stature would reach many million more eyes than their soon-to-be-redundant newspaper ever would.

“Having attended hundreds of Serena press conferences down the years, it’s clear that she doesn’t enjoy talking to the press and while it is compulsory for players to ‘do media’ after each match at a Slam, that is a policy that could be reviewed.

“The post-match media run involves numerous TV, radio and written press and can be an exhaustive process for a player like Williams, who will be in demand by all accredited press.

“Golfers are not obligated to speak to the media every day at their major championships and maybe tennis could adapt its rules to ensure players are not doing media duties for longer than they are on court by restricting their obligatory duties to the outlets that have a more significant reach in the modern world.”

Liam McMillen: “It was incredibly disappointing that she decided to skip her press conference afterwards.

“It shows a blatant disrespect to Wimbledon to turn down your promotional duties, particularly when they’ve taken a risk on you to begin with.

“Press conferences might not always offer up the most interesting of quotes, but it’s an obligation that shouldn’t have been turned down.

“She should have been fined because lesser-known stars would absolutely have been given a fine if they did the same.

“It’s favouritism from Wimbledon and it’s not a good look, especially considering that Williams has already nabbed a wildcard from an up-and-coming, and probably British, star.”

Shahida Jacobs: “Her no-show at the press conference is a non-event, whether she was injured or not. She issued a statement and the following day she posted a brilliant message on social media, thanking Wimbledon for the wildcard and congratulating her opponent Joint.

“In case you missed it, here it is: ‘It felt so good to be back on the grass at @wimbledon. I’m incredibly thankful for the wild card – and even more grateful my daughters got to see that it’s never too late to chase something you love. I tweaked my knee late in the first set, but I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles with @venuswilliams.

“‘Congratulations to @maya.joint on a great match, and thank you to everyone who showed up and showed me so much love. That feeling will never get old.’

“As for a young player missing out on a wildcard, hundreds of youngsters have received entries in the past, lost in the first round and never heard of again.”