Tennis stars from left top to bottom right: Sinner, Djokovic, and Swiatek

The Italian Open may have only just got underway, but the tournament has already produced several major talking points and a string of surprising results.

Novak Djokovic endured a historic early exit in Rome, while Iga Swiatek was pushed to the limit in a tense three-set battle against Caty McNally.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka’s comments regarding Grand Slam prize money have continued to generate controversy ahead of the French Open.

Here are some of Friday’s biggest tennis news stories.

Djokovic sent packing by world No 79

Novak Djokovic suffered a stunning 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Dino Prizmic in the second round of the Italian Open.

It marked the first time in Djokovic’s career that he has lost his opening match in Rome, having previously avoided defeat in his first outing across 18 appearances at the tournament.

The Serbian arrived in Italy searching for rhythm after not playing since his fourth-round loss to Jack Draper at Indian Wells.

Djokovic appeared firmly in control during the opening set, but the momentum quickly shifted after he began showing signs of discomfort and appeared troubled physically during the latter stages of the match.

The former world No 1 also made an honest statement about his physical state: “I don’t remember a moment in the last two and a half years that I haven’t had a physical problem in preparation for a tournament. There is always something.”

READ: Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in first-ever opening-match loss at the Italian Open

Latest Tennis News

Greg Rusedski makes bold Grand Slam boycott prediction amid explosive prize money dispute

Alexander Zverev’s ‘ego’ blasted after placing himself in same tier as Carlos Alcaraz

Swiatek survives tough Italian Open second-round clash

Iga Swiatek looked on course for a routine passage into the third round of the Italian Open after building a set and 3-1 lead against American Caty McNally.

However, the match quickly became far more complicated for the Pole. After missing several opportunities to secure a double break advantage, Swiatek struggled to close out the contest and twice failed to serve for the match.

The American’ edged a tense second-set tiebreak, briefly putting the five-time Grand Slam champion under serious pressure. But Swiatek responded impressively in the deciding set, regaining control to seal a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory.

“The most important thing is to get used to the conditions and get used to what you cannot do on this court,” she commented

“I remember many tough matches here, especially at the beginning of the tournament.”

Swiatek has endured a disappointing 2026 campaign by her usual standards, holding a modest 14-8 win-loss record and still yet to reach a semi-final this season.

With the French Open approaching, Rome represents an important opportunity for the defending Roland Garros champion to rebuild momentum and confidence on clay.

READ: Iga Swiatek reveals key to winning ‘tough’ first match at the Italian Open after McNally scare

Sabalenka branded an ‘imbecile’ over boycott comments

Earlier in the week, Sabalenka sparked controversy after suggesting that leading players could consider skipping future Grand Slams due to what they believe are insufficient increases in prize money.

Her comments arrived during an ongoing debate surrounding player compensation, with several stars – including Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner – voicing frustration over the distribution of revenue at the sport’s biggest events ahead of Roland Garros.

French Open organisers responded to the criticism by confirming that the total prize fund for this year’s tournament, taking place from May 24-June 7, has increased by nearly 10%.

TalkSPORT analyst Simon Jordan also critiqued Sabalenka’s boycott threat by harshly labelling her an ‘imbecile’ whilst speaking on the show: “If we didn’t have a tournament that attracted the world’s media and the best players and, you being one of them, you’d have nowhere to play you imbecile. It’s aggravated me because it’s so one-dimensional.”

READ: Aryna Sabalenka labelled an ‘imbecile’ for threatening to boycott Grand Slams over prize money