Left to right: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik, Sinner, and Novak Djokovic

The French Open men’s singles event is done and dusted for 2025, with Carlos Alcaraz taking home the title.

Here, we look at what prize money Alcaraz, tournament runner-up Jannik Sinner, and their main ATP rivals earned in 2025, alongside what ranking points they take home from the past fortnight of action.

Prize money

For lifting the title, Alcaraz will be awarded a staggering €2,550,000 in prize money, which equates to around $2,908,137 in earnings.

After finishing as the runner-up, Sinner earns €1,275,000, around $1,454,068.

Beaten in the semi-final by Sinner, three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic earns €690,000 for his run, the equivalent of approximately $786.907.

Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti also wins the same amount of prize money, having reached the last four before retiring injured against Alcaraz.

After his quarter-final loss to Djokovic, world No 3 and third seed Alexander Zverev earned €440,000 in prize money, the approximate equivalent of $501,796.

Fellow beaten quarter-finalists Alexander Bublik, Frances Tiafoe, and Tommy Paul also take home €440,000 for their respective runs.

Fifth seed Jack Draper was beaten in the fourth round by Bublik and earns €265,000, the approximate equivalent of $302,218.

Meanwhile, after his surprise opening-round exit a fortnight ago, fourth seed Taylor Fritz earns €78,000, around $88,954.

Ranking points

For lifting the title, Alcaraz takes home a staggering 2,000 ranking points.

That matches the exact total of points that he won for also winning the title in 2024, when he beat Zverev in a five-set final.

For finishing as the runner-up, Sinner earns 1,300 points, an improvement on the 800 semi-final points he earned in 2024.

However, had he converted one of the three championship points he held, he would have earned the 2,000 titleist points – and grown his world No 1 lead significantly.

Strong runs to the semi-final earn both Djokovic and Musetti 800 ranking points, and both men will rise in the ATP Rankings as a result.

Djokovic will jump up one place to world No 5, while Musetti moves up one spot to a new career-high of world No 6.

Despite his fourth-round defeat, Draper is also guaranteed a boost.

The Brit earned 200 ranking points for his run and will move up to world No 4 on Monday, with Fritz set to fall down to world No 7.

The American was defending 200 points after reaching the fourth round in 2024, though he earned just 10 points in 2025 for his opening-round exit.

World No 3 Zverev failed to defend his 1300 finalist points from 2024, though the 400 points he earned in 2025 were more than enough to maintain his place in the ATP Rankings.

