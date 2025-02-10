A busy week of ATP and WTA action will see champions crowned in four separate tournaments across four different continents.

There is only one WTA Tour event and it is the big one as the first WTA 1000 tournament of the 2025 season takes place at the Qatar Open while on the ATP Tour side there are events in Delray Beach, Marseille and Buenos Aires.

Our writers Oli Dickson Jefford, Shahida Jacobs, Ewan West, and Kevin Palmer predict their winners.

(WTA 1000) Qatar Open – women’s singles

ODJ: Iga Swiatek has played well so far this year and, though she doesn’t have an easy draw early on in Doha, it’s difficult to look past the three-time defending champion.

KP: Iga Swiatek

EW: It’s always tough to go against Aryna Sabalenka on hard courts, but Iga Swiatek is the three-time defending champion and does not have to deal with Coco Gauff in her half of the draw.

SJ: Winning the same tournament four years in a row is a tough ask so I am going for Aryna Sabalenka.

(ATP 250) Delray Beach Open – men’s singles

ODJ: Twelve months ago, Taylor Fritz beat Tommy Paul in the final in Delray Beach. With Paul withdrawing, I think I will go with Fritz.

KP: Taylor Fritz

EW: Taylor Fritz has been recovering from an injury and he suffered an early exit in Dallas, but I’m backing him to win his third consecutive Delray Beach title.

SJ: The bottom half of the draw has been very kind to Cameron Norrie so he could return to form, but then again with Tommy Paul withdrawing, defending champion Taylor Fritz is the only top-30 player in the draw. So Taylor Fritz it is.

(ATP 250) Open 13 – men’s singles

ODJ: Second seed Ugo Humbert is playing the most confident tennis of his career and I fancy his chances of a successful title defence.

KP: Hubert Hurkacz

EW: Daniil Medvedev burned me last week and he’s had a poor start to the year, but he’s got such a good draw that I’ll double down and back him again to end his title drought.

SJ: I initially went with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard as I thought he would be too strong for Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-final, but the Frenchman’s withdrawal made it easy for me to go with the top seed.

(ATP 250) Argentina Open – men’s singles

ODJ: World No 2 Alexander Zverev is the class of the field in Buenos Aires and anything other than the title would be a huge disappointment for the German.

KP: Francisco Cerundolo

EW: Alexander Zverev is making his ‘golden swing’ debut – and he should mark it with a title as he is the strongest player in the field by a healthy margin. His luggage being sent to the Maldives is not the ideal preparation, though.

SJ: The Argentines tend to do well on home soil so I will go with Sebastian Baez. Five of his six titles have come on clay and three have been in South America.

T365 Fantasy

This season, our writers are competing to see who can earn as many points as possible by predicting the champions at every ATP and WTA-level tournament.

Five points are available for a correct champion pick, with three for a runner-up, and one for a semi-finalist.

This becomes seven points for a champion, five for a runner-up, three for a semi-finalist, and one for a quarter-finalist at Grand Slams.

Week 6 was a strong one for Oli – who has opened a nice gap over the rest – as he picked up seven points after getting a correct pick for Anastasia Potapova at the Transylvania Open. His rivals all scored lowly (Shahida 2, Ewan 1, Kevin 0).

Current standings

1) Oli Dickson Jefford – 44

2) Ewan West – 33

3) Shahida Jacobs – 32

4) Kevin Palmer – 16