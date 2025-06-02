They are one of tennis’ most popular duos.

And Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have played some of the best tennis of their respective careers in recent years – doing so while married.

The pair tied the knot in 2021 and then welcomed their daughter Skai in 2022, moments that have inspired both the WTA and ATP stars to new heights.

Here, we look at how their life off-court has coincided with impressive achievements on it.

Marriage

Despite playing alongside each other on the WTA and ATP Tours for several years, Svitolina and Monfils did not start dating until 2019.

Noticing former world No 3 Svitolina was in Paris, Monfils – who was also in the city at the time – decided to send the Ukrainian a message.

“I have been knowing Gael for some time because we constantly play the same tournaments,” said Svitolina in a previous interview.

“And in the end of last year, I went celebrating with my friends in Paris. I posted a photo on Instagram and Gael texted me. We met each other and we could not split anymore.”

Svitolina and Monfils quickly became one of the most popular power couples on tour, launching their G.E.M.S Life Instagram.

The pair initially split after two years of dating in 2021 but reunited a few months later – and tied the knot that July.

Just a few weeks after their wedding, Svitolina would go on to win a bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

While Monfils would reach his first final in 20 months at the Sofia Open that October, before winning the Adelaide International in January 2022.

Parenthood

Svitolina and Monfils announced they were expecting their first child in May 2022, with their daughter Skai born that October.

At the Australian Open earlier this week, Monfils – who turns 39 in September – revealed that becoming a father had shifted his goals away from just attaining success on the tennis court.

He said: “I tell you my dream is to have an unbelievable family. Tennis is cool. Of course, you want a gold dream, whatever. But my dream is out there.”

Svitolina and Monfils have largely kept Skai out of the limelight; neither of the pair has posted a picture of her face on social media.

Both have been keen to ensure her privacy and at times have travelled without to ensure she has a stable childhood.

On-court success

Following maternity leave, Svitolina returned to WTA action at the Charleston Open in 2023.

Svitolina won her first title in almost two years at the Strasbourg International that May, and then reached the quarter-final of the French Open as a wildcard.

That was followed by her reaching her third Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon as a wildcard, beating top seed Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

It cemented a remarkable return to form for the Ukrainian, who had fallen out of the top 10 in 2021 and was unranked at the start of her comeback.

2024 proved more troubling due to injury issues, though she still managed to return to the second week of the French Open and the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Monfils has also had his injury issues, falling outside the top 70 by the end of 2023 – though a run to the Stockholm Open title at the end of the season was a huge positive.

However, he came into his own in Auckland at the start of 2025, becoming the oldest man to win a title since 1977.

The 38-year-old defeated Zizou Bergs to triumph and seal his 13th ATP title, and went on to reach the second week of the Australian Open just a handful of weeks later.

Monfils’ run saw him stun fourth seed Taylor Fritz in the third round, with Svitolina then picking up an equally impressive win just hours later.

Svitolina knocked out the fourth seed in the women’s draw, Jasmine Paolini, to progress to the second week, falling in three sets to eventual champion Madison Keys in the quarter-final.

However, that run still provided the blueprint for the Ukrainian to achieve an impressive level of success across the opening months of 2025.

The highlight of Svitolina’s season to date may have been her run to an 18th WTA Tour title in Rouen, beating the big-hitting Olga Danilovic in the final.

That was followed by a strong run to the semi-final of the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, and she came into the French Open as the 13th seed, having been down as the 28th seed in Melbourne.

Svitolina did not drop a set on her way to the round of 16, where she produced one of the biggest wins of her career, saving three match points to beat fourth seed Paolini.

The 30-year-old is now into her 13th Grand Slam quarter-final, where she will take on fifth seed and modern-day ‘Queen of Clay’ Roland Garros.

Monfils also played a shining role at the French Open in 2025, stunning his home crowd with an epic comeback from two sets down against Hugo Dellien in the opening round.

Though he was then beaten by fifth seed Jack Draper, the 38-year-old defied his age to well and truly push the world No 5, with Svitolina watching on from the stands.

Monfils has often been courtside for Svitolina’s matches, and he will likely be there to support the Ukrainian in what is her fifth Roland Garros quarter-final.

