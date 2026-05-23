Emma Navarro has won her first title of 2026 after beating Victoria Mboko in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and she has earned a handy boost in the rankings.

Former world No 8 Navarro has had a difficult campaign so far as she has suffered a string of early exits, including at the Australian Open, Indian Wells Open and recent Italian Open, resulting in a slip to No 39 in the WTA Rankings.

But she has made her way back into the top 30 by winning her first title in more than year as her previous trophy was at the Merida Open in Mexico in March 2025.

The unseeded American upset third seed Iva Jovic in the second round and also beat Zhang Shuai and Ann Li to reach the final while top seed Mboko saw off fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the quarter-final and Jaqueline Cristian in the semi-final.

Navarro was quick out of the blocks as she bagelled the No 1 seed in the opening set, breaking three times, but the teenager hit back in the second set as, after the pair traded four breaks, Mboko saved a match point in game 10 and then broke serve in the next game to take it to a decider.

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The first three games went according to serve before the world No 39 claimed the crucial break and eventually served it out for a 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 win in two hours and 20 minutes as she claimed her third WTA Tour singles trophy.

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Strasbourg

The WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings and players have to defend points they earned during the same tournament/corresponding period 12 months ago.

They drop the points at the start of the current edition and then earn points for their round-by-round progression.

Navarro reached the quarter-final at the WTA 500 tournament last year so she dropped 108 points at the start of the tournament, but her title run is worth 500 points so she will leave the French city with 392 points.

That is good enough for a 14-place jump to No 25 in the Live Rankings.

Mboko didn’t compete in Strasbourg last year, but she did compete at a WTA 125K event in Parma and also had points from Rome so she dropped 146 points at the start.

The Canadian earned 325 points for finishing runner-up, so effectively earned 179 points, which keeps her ninth in the rankings.

Prize Money Earned At WTA 500 Event

Navarro had earned $277,254 in 2026 before playing a game in Strasbourg, while her career earnings were $5,197,862.

The American will add $188,135 (€161,310) to those tallies for her week’s efforts in France.

Mboko was on $1,455,499 for the year and $2,952,098 over her short career before the tournament started and she picked up a cheque of $114,500 (€99,565) for finishing runner-up.

Attention now turns to the French Open with ninth seed Mboko facing Nikola Bartunkova in the first round while Navarro will take on Janice Tjen.