Emma Raducanu looks on during her match

Emma Raducanu’s French Open campaign came to an emphatic end following a heavy defeat to reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

World No 41 Raducanu failed to make a significant impact inside Court Philippe Chatrier, falling 6-1, 6-2 to the world No 5.

It was a fifth straight-sets loss in as many meetings for the Brit against Swiatek, who dropped just one game when the two last met at the Australian Open back in January.

Raducanu’s French Open exit brings an end to a mixed clay-court swing, with her focus now turning towards the grass-court season.

Here, we look at what ranking points and prize money the Brit earned at Roland Garros.

French Open News

Iga Swiatek ends Emma Raducanu’s French Open hopes as stunning Grand Slam streak continues

Carlos Alcaraz trails only Rafael Nadal & Bjorn Borg in incredible clay stat after French Open win

Ranking points

Raducanu did not play at the French Open in 2024, choosing to prioritise the grass court swing as she continued her comeback from injury.

That means that, regardless of her result, the 22-year-old would increase her ranking points in Paris.

Raducanu automatically earned 10 points for entering the main draw, and then her second-round triumph against Wang Xinyu of China saw her move up to 70 points for the tournament.

Though she was unable to add to that following her loss to Swiatek, an increase of 70 points looks set to secure a significant rankings move.

Currently the world No 41 with 1,319 points, Raducanu moves to 1,389 after her Roland Garros exploits and is provisionally up four places to world No 37 in the WTA Live Rankings.

Barring a major swing in results across the remainder of the fortnight, the Brit looks likely to be ranked inside the top 40 of the rankings post-tournament.

Raducanu needs to be in the top 32 to seal a seeding for Wimbledon, and a top-40 ranking heading into the grass-swing will significantly boost those hopes.

Had Raducanu beaten Swiatek, she would have moved up to world No 35 in the WTA Live Rankings.

Prize money

Despite her second-round exit, the former US Open champion is also still set for a significant payday.

Like all players in the men’s and women’s singles events, Raducanu automatically earned €73,000 for entering the main draw, the equivalent of approximately $82,457 or £61,181.

However, by reaching the second round, she has increased her prize money earnings to €110,000 – the approximate equivalent of $124,251 or £92,211.

In contrast, the 22-year-old earned just €86,000 for her run to the second round of the French Open back in 2022, meaning a prize money increase of 27.9% between the two payouts.

Raducanu’s French Open winnings will mean she has earned approximately $5.1m across her playing career to date.

Read Next: Why Novak Djokovic’s next French Open opponent Corentin Moutet is a controversial figure