Emma Raducanu ended 2025 in a much better spot than she was in 2024, with the Brit back inside the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

A 28-22 record for the season saw the Brit surge to finish the year ranked 29th in the world — her highest ranking in over three years — and she will target further progression in 2026.

Here, we look at where Raducanu could play as she looks to make further inroads across the coming twelve months.

United Cup — January 2-11

Raducanu’s season is confirmed to be starting at the United Cup, the first time she will have played the event.

She joins forces with ATP Tour star Jack Draper in leading Great Britain’s charge at the event.

Australian Open — Jan 18 – Feb 1

Following the United Cup, the 23-year-old will head to Melbourne for the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Raducanu reached the third round of the event for the first time in 2025, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova before tasting defeat to Iga Swiatek.

Abu Dhabi Open — Feb 2-8

The Brit has traditionally tried to play a busy Middle East swing and, should she take the same approach in 2026, could start at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Tennis News

The historic prize money milestone hit by Aryna Sabalenka & Iga Swiatek in 2025

How much prize money Iga Swiatek earned in 2025 compared to her previous seasons

The WTA 500 event traditionally attracts a strong field, with Raducanu beaten by fellow major champion Marketa Vondrousova in 2025.

Qatar Open — Feb 8-14

The first WTA 1000 event of the season will take place in Doha, and Raducanu with a significant chance to earn big ranking points.

She was beaten in the opening round by Alexandrova when she played the event earlier this year.

Dubai Tennis Championships — Feb 16-22

The second of two back-to-back WTA 1000 events in the Middle East, she will likely bring the swing to a close with action at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Raducanu reached the second round of the tournament in 2025, beating Maria Sakkari before tasting defeat to Karolina Muchova.

Indian Wells — March 4-15

One of the most prestigious events outside of the Grand Slams, Indian Wells is a landmark tournament on the WTA calendar — with the biggest stars in the game all set to be in action.

Raducanu was beaten in the opening round by Moyuka Uchijima in 2025, though she reached the fourth round of the tournament back in 2023.

Miami Open — March 18-29

The Miami Open kickstarted a rise in Raducanu’s fortunes after a difficult start to 2025, and she will be hoping to conjure up some magic once again in 2026.

She reached the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in Miami this year, ultimately falling to Jessica Pegula in the last eight.

Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying — April 10-12

Raducanu did not compete for Great Britain in the BJK Cup in 2025 but, with the United Cup already on her schedule, will she return to another team event next season?

The British No 1 has a strong record representing her country and, if she does play, will fancy her chances of powering Great Britain to the Finals.

Stuttgart Open — April 13-19

The Stuttgart Open has been a regular event on her schedule for a number of years, thanks to her connection with Porsche, and she could return in 2026.

Raducanu did not play the event in 2025, though she was a quarter-finalist at the WTA 500 event back in 2024.

Madrid Open — April 22 – May 3

The first clay-court WTA 1000 event of the season, the Madrid Open will likely represent a significant stop during Raducanu’s clay season plans.

She was beaten by Marta Kostyuk in the second round this year, though she previously reached round three on her event debut back in 2022.

Italian Open — May 4-17

The second of two WTA 1000 clay-court events in the spring, the 23-year-old will hope she can back up last year’s strong run inside the Foro Italico.

Raducanu battled her way through to the fourth round of the event in 2025, her campaign ended by eventual tournament runner-up Coco Gauff.

French Open — May 24 – Jun 7

The second Grand Slam event of 2025, Raducanu will hope to make it through to the third round of Roland Garros for the first time in 2026.

The Brit was beaten in the second round of her two previous appearances in 2022 and 2025, falling to Iga Swiatek earlier this year.

Queen’s Club Championships — June 8-14

The grass-court swing will be a significant part of Raducanu’s season, with the chance to play on home soil.

Her grass season will likely begin at the Queen’s Club Championships, having reached the quarter-final of the WTA 500 event this season.

Eastbourne Open — June 21-27

Raducanu will likely contest the Eastbourne Open as her final Wimbledon warm-up event, reaching round two of the tournament last year.

The Brit may also choose to play the WTA 500 German Open in Berlin in between Eastbourne and Queen’s.

Wimbledon — Jun 29 – Jul 12

Perhaps her biggest event of the year, home expectations will be high for the 23-year-old when she takes to court at the All England Club.

The Brit reached the fourth round in both 2021 and 2024, and was beaten in the third round by Aryna Sabalenka in 2025.

Washington Open — Jul 27 – Aug 2

Raducanu has contested the Washington Open the past two years, and it seems likely that she will again kickstart her hard-court summer at the WTA 500 event.

The Brit was a semi-finalist at the tournament in 2025, beating Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, and Sakkari before tasting defeat to Anna Kalinskaya.

Canadian Open — August 1-13

The first WTA 1000 event of the hard-court swing, Raducanu returned to Canadian Open action after a three-year absence in 2025, reaching the third round.

Action in Toronto — the city of Raducanu’s birth — will likely be a key event for her in the summer.

Cincinnati Open — August 11-23

The second of the two hard-court summer WTA 1000 events, Raducanu also reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open in 2025.

Raducanu pushed Sabalenka in a three-set battle at the event this year, previously beating Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams on her event debut in 2022.

US Open — Aug 30 – Sept 13

The US Open holds a unique and special place in Raducanu’s heart, playing host to her iconic Grand Slam triumph back in 2021.

A run to the third round in 2025 proved to be her best run since her victory at the event, and she will look to build on that next year.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals — September 21-27

If Great Britain qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Raducanu could well represent her nation in a quest to win the title for the first time.

Alternatively, she could instead choose to play the Korea Open — the decision she made in 2025.

China Open — Sep 28 – Oct 11

The penultimate WTA 1000 event of 2026, Raducanu could well kickstart her Asian swing with action in Beijing.

She reached the third round on debut in 2025, beating Cristina Bucsa before spurning match points in a three-set loss to Pegula.

Wuhan Open — October 12-18

Raducanu also made her debut at the Wuhan Open in 2025, retiring with illness in her opening match against US star Ann Li.

The Brit will likely eye up a strong campaign if and when she returns in 2026, in what is the final WTA 1000 event of the season.

Ningbo Open — October 19-25

Raducanu was beaten in the opening round of the Ningbo Open in 2025, and ultimately decided to end her season.

The Brit could well return to the WTA 500 event next year, as she looks for a stronger end to her 2026 campaign.

Pan Pacific Open — Oct 26 – Nov 1

Though she ultimately did not play the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in 2025, Raducanu could well head to the event in 2025.

The WTA 500 event is one of the most popular events on tour, and offers the chance for many to end their season on a high.

Read Next: Coco Gauff predicted schedule: Where will French Open champion play in 2026?