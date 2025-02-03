Emma Raducanu has called on a familiar face to fill her coaching void at the Abu Dhabi Open.

The world No 56 will be working with Croatian Roman Kelecic at the WTA 500 event, following the departure of Nick Cavaday – her coach of 14 months.

Kelecic is someone she has worked with previously – and who once publicly backed the Grand Slam champion’s potential.

Previous relationship – and quest to kickstart ‘superstar’ potential

Kelecic, 38, is a former player himself, having reached a high of world No 1200 in the ATP Rankings for singles, and 585th in doubles.

After struggling to break through as a professional, the Croatian turned to coach – where he worked with the former world No 10.

Kelecic coached Raducanu when she was a promising junior from the ages of 14 to 16, a period that spanned her emergence as one of the leading potential talents of the future.

Despite parting ways, Kelecic revealed in an interview with Blic Sport back in 2021 – in the aftermath of Raducanu’s US Open victory – that he was still in touch with her family.

He said: “They [Raducanu’s parents] never interfered in the work of the coach with their daughter. Very correct people, I still hear from Emma’s dad.

“We stayed in a great relationship, even though I worked with his daughter from the age of 14 to 16.”

Kelecic is now based in the United Arab Emirates with his young family, making him a natural choice for Raducanu to offer her advice during her Abu Dhabi campaign.

It is not yet known if he will partner with her across the rest of the Middle East swing.

It is impossible to forget how Raducanu became the focus of the tennis world following her staggering run to the US Open title three-and-a-half years ago.

The Brit seemingly had the world at her feet after becoming the first qualifier to ever win a major title, shooting from world No 150 to inside the top 25 of the WTA Rankings.

At the time, Kelecic was among those to recognise the Brit’s potential after her breakthrough.

“She has the potential to be a superstar,” said Kelecic. “I think that now the strength of her upbringing will come to the fore.

“Her father is Romanian, her mother is Chinese, there was no relaxation in her growing up. The rules are known and the rules are followed. She has hardened, she is extremely strong psychologically.

“I don’t think she will have that fate of players who shine, so then they are nowhere to be found.

“She is simply destined for success. Her time is yet to come, and as her greatest virtue, I single out a strong head.”

Things have not been easy for Raducanu since her US Open triumph, with her struggles with form, fitness, and maintaining a long-term coaching relationship, all well-documented.

But, just as her return to working with Cavaday – another former junior coach – brought about renewed form at the start of 2024, she will hope a spell with Kelecic can do the same.

