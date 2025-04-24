Emma Raducanu is back at the Madrid Open in 2025 – and is back to winning ways at the WTA 1000 event.

The Brit suffered a drab opening-round defeat in the Spanish capital a year ago but started her campaign this week with victory, beating Suzan Lamens 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach the second round.

Raducanu’s win continues an encouraging spell which saw the 22-year-old reach the first WTA 1000 quarter-final of her career at the Miami Open last month.

Before then, the former US Open champion had struggled at the start of 2025 and had been impacted by the departure of long-term coach Nick Cavaday, who withdrew due to health reasons.

However, Raducanu has bounced back over the past month and has called on two familiar faces to guide her during her time inside the Caja Magica.

‘Informal’ Mark Petchey relationship

Petchey is a familiar face to many tennis fans, largely known for his broadcasting work for networks such as Tennis Channel, Sky Sports, and the BBC.

However, he himself is a former professional player, reaching a career-high of world No 80, and has an immense amount of coaching experience.

Petchey was an early coach of Andy Murray, guiding the Brit through his Grand Slam debut and to his first ATP Tour title, and also working with the likes of Maria Sakkari early on in her career.

Raducanu first worked with Petchey during the summer of 2020, and brought her compatriot back in to her team temporarily for her successful run in Miami.

Reports since then have claimed that the two were planning to work together permanently.

However, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the tournament, the 22-year-old insisted that the partnership between the two would remain “informal” for now.

She said: “We haven’t made anything formal. It’s pretty informal for now but is something that’s going really well.

“He’s someone I feel I can trust because I’ve known him so long. For now, it’s working really well, and it’s nice to be with someone that I feel comfortable with.”

Jane O’Donoghue

O’Donoghue will be a figure less known to tennis fans than Petchey, though she has also had a significant impact on Raducanu across her career.

The Brit reached a career-high of world No 189 during her playing career and competed in the main draw of Wimbledon four times before her retirement in 2007.

Following her retirement, she worked at the LTA as a junior coach, during which she first met a young Raducanu.

The pair remained in touch throughout the years, and O’Donoghue first stepped in to help the former US Open champion during the grass-court season in 2024.

Following her split with Cavaday earlier this year, Raducanu again called on O’Donoghue to coach her during the Qatar Open and was part of her set-up at the Miami Open in March.

