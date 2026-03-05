Emma Raducanu is back in WTA Tour action this week, and the world No 24 will be hoping for a quick return to winning ways in Indian Wells.

Heading into the WTA 1000 event, Raducanu is on a three-match losing streak, though she will be confident of recapturing her best form at a tournament she has previously played well at, and with Mark Petchey returning to her team.

After waiting to find out who she will start her campaign against, we now know that Raducanu will begin her Indian Wells campaign against Anastasia Zakharova.

Who is Anastasia Zakharova?

Currently ranked 86th in the world, Zakharova previously reached a career-high of world No 79 in September 2025.

Born in Volgograd in January 2002, the 24-year-old started playing tennis aged eight and made her first ITF appearance in 2015.

Zakharova has won 16 career ITF singles titles across her career and is a three-time WTA Tour finalist in doubles, though is yet to lift a title at WTA or Challenger level in singles or doubles.

The Russian’s best Grand Slam run came at the 2024 Australian Open, coming through qualifying and then beating Yulia Putintseva and Kaja Juvan to reach the third round.

Zakharova progressed to the second round of Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025, though she has never reached the main draw of the French Open.

She defeated Raducanu at an ITF event in Minsk back when they were both still teenagers in 2019, though the two have not met since at any level.

Coached by her father, Vladimir Zakharov, the 24-year-old is making her debut appearance in Indian Wells this year.

Indian Wells run

While Raducanu has benefitted from the luxury of an opening-round main draw bye at the WTA 1000 event, Zakharova has already contested three matches in Indian Wells.

Seeded fifth in qualifying, the Russian started her campaign with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Caroline Dolehide, before defeating 22nd seed Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 7-6(2) to seal her place in the main draw.

Zakharova then defeated Ella Seidel 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the second round and book a clash against the 25th seed.

When will the match take place?

An official start time and court placement has not yet been confirmed for the contest between Zakharova and Raducanu.

However, this match will be taking place at some point on Friday, barring any disruption due to weather.

The winner of this encounter will face either Anna Blinkova or sixth seed Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

