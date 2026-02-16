Emma Raducanu suffered an opening round exit at the 2026 Dubai Championships, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did she collect at the event?

The world No 25 fell 1-6, 7-5, 2-6 in two hours and 20 minutes to lucky loser Antonia Ruzic at the WTA 1000 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Raducanu had originally been due to play world No 40 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Dubai, but the Italian pulled out. This mean that Ruzic — who lost in qualifying — took Cocciaretto’s spot in the main draw.

The Brit looked on the brink of a heavy defeat when trailing 1-6, 3-5 against Ruzic, the world No 67, but she rallied by winning six straight games to win the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the decider.

The 2021 US Open winner did not win another game after that run, though, as her 23-year-old Croatian opponent reeled off the last six games to seal a convincing victory.

Raducanu’s health was a concern once again as she called for a medical timeout after the opening set and took a tablet given to her during the assessment by the tournament doctor.

This comes after the 23-year-old was forced to retire in her first round match against Camila Osorio at the Qatar Open last week — which was just two days after she struggled physically in her Transylvania Open final loss to Sorana Cirstea.

Raducanu’s Dubai Championships ranking points

Raducanu has collected 10 WTA ranking points for losing in the first round in Dubai.

Dubai Championships WTA points breakdown:

Champion – 1,000 ranking points

Runner-up – 650 ranking points

Semi-finalist – 390 ranking points

Quarter-finalist – 215 ranking points

Round 3 – 120 ranking points

Round 2 – 65 ranking points

Round 1 – 10 ranking points

How has Raducanu’s Dubai exit affected her ranking?

With the 10 points gained for her opening round exit in Dubai, Raducanu remains 25th in the Live WTA Rankings.

This has seen her points total drop by 55 points to 1,645 as she earned 65 points for reaching the second round at last year’s edition of the event.

The good news for Raducanu is that the eight players below her in the rankings — from Jelena Ostapenko in 26th to Lois Boisson in 33rd — either lost in the first round in Dubai or pulled out before the event.

She could, therefore, maintain her ranking, barring deep runs from players further down the rankings.

Raducanu’s Dubai Championships prize money

Raducanu earned $18,300 in prize money for her first round loss at the WTA 1000 event.

Dubai Championships WTA prize money breakdown:

Champion – $665,000

Runner-up – $385,001

Semi-finalists – $197,000

Quarter-finalists – $98,500

Round 3 – $49,250

Round 2 – $26,000

Round 1 – $18,300

How much prize money has Raducanu earned in 2026?

Raducanu’s earnings in Dubai take her overall 2026 prize money haul to $317,419.

