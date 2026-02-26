Emma Raducanu has reunited with Mark Petchey ahead of the 2026 Indian Wells Open, but what was the US Open winner’s record during her previous collaboration with the British coach?

The world No 25 will work with Petchey on an “informal basis” during the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells, which will run from 4 to 15 March.

Raducanu has been coached by Alexis Canter, an LTA coach and hitting partner, at tournaments this month after she parted ways with Spanish coach Francisco Roig following the Australian Open.

Petchey, a former British 1 who coached Andy Murray in 2005-2006, was part of Raducanu’s team between March and August last year, while he also helped her in 2020.

Here, we look at how Raducanu performed at tournaments during her partnership with Petchey in 2025.

Raducanu’s record with Petchey as coach in 2025

Raducanu started working with Petchey in March 2025, and she played 10 tournaments before they ended their collaboration when the Brit hired Roig at the start of August.

The former world No 10’s standout result during her partnership with Petchey — and arguably her best run since winning the 2021 US Open — came at the Miami Open, which was their first tournament together.

Having lost six of her first nine matches in 2025 prior to hiring Petchey, Raducanu won four straight matches to reach the quarter-finals in Miami — her only WTA 1000 quarter-final result.

She upset eighth-ranked Emma Navarro in the second round and Amanda Anisimova, who was ranked 17th at the time, in the last 16.

Raducanu’s best clay-court result last year was reaching the fourth round at the Italian Open.

On grass, she made the quarter-finals at the Queen’s Club Championships and the third round at Wimbledon — where she pushed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a pulsating encounter.

She then made the semi-finals of the Citi Open WTA 500 event in Washington and the third round at the WTA 1000 in Montreal in her last two events before Roig joined her team.

Raducanu’s win-loss record with Petchey was an impressive 20-10, giving her a win rate of 66.6% — well above her career WTA Tour win rate of 56.2%.

Raducanu’s 2025 results with Petchey as coach:

Miami Open – QF (lost to Jessica Pegula)

Madrid Open – 2R (lost to Marta Kostyuk)

Italian Open – 4R (lost to Coco Gauff)

Strasbourg – 2R (lost to Danielle Collins)

French Open – 2R (lost to Iga Swiatek)

Queen’s Club – QF (lost to Zheng Qinwen)

Eastbourne – 2R (lost to Maya Joint)

Wimbledon – 3R (lost to Aryna Sabalenka)

Washington – SF (lost to Anna Kalinskaya)

Canadian Open – 3R (lost to Amanda Anisimova)

Six of Raducanu’s 10 losses under Petchey were against opponents ranked in the top 10: Pegula, Gauff, Swiatek, Zheng, Sabalenka and Anisimova.

How Raducanu’s ranking improved while working with Petchey

Raducanu was ranked 60th when she started working with Petchey in Miami, and she had climbed 27 places to 33rd by the time they parted ways.

