Emma Raducanu’s Asian swing has not exactly gone to plan so far, with two tough defeats across her opening two tournaments of the end-of-season stretch.

The Brit started her Asian swing at the WTA 500 Korea Open in Seoul, where she reached the second round before spurning three match points against Barbora Krejcikova, fading in the decider against the two-time Grand Slam singles champion.

History repeated itself in a near-identical match at the WTA 1000 China Open this past week, with Raducanu again missing match points before fading in a three-set defeat to world No 7 Jessica Pegula in the third round.

The former US Open champion will now look to bounce back across the rest of the Asian swing with some strong runs, and she has committed to a strong schedule. Here, we look at her upcoming events for the rest of 2025.

Wuhan Open (October 6-12)

The final WTA 1000 event on the 2025 WTA Tour calendar, Raducanu is set to make her Wuhan Open debut after missing the event’s return in 2024 due to injury.

Action in Wuhan begins next week, with Aryna Sabalenka looking to win her fourth straight title at the tournament.

The tournament is small in terms of draw size compared to the China Open, with just 56 players entered into the week-long event.

That means there are just 16 seeds compared to the 32 in Beijing this week, meaning Raducanu will not be seeded — and could face the likes of Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, or Coco Gauff early on.

Tennis News

Wuhan Open seeds, draw date, prize money, ranking points: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Raducanu in action

Emma Raducanu leaves former WTA star concerned for two reasons after brutal China Open loss

Ningbo Open (October 13-19)

Raducanu was set to make her Ningbo Open debut in 2024, but — much like with Beijing and Wuhan — had to pull out due to the foot injury that disrupted the end of her 2024.

However, the Brit will make her debut at the WTA 500 event in 2025, having received a wildcard into the event, which will take place directly after action in Wuhan.

Raducanu joins what looks set to be a stacked field at the tournament, with six top-10 players — Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, and Elena Rybakina — all entered, though withdrawals are possible ahead of the tournament.

Pan Pacific Open (October 20-26)

One of the biggest and most popular events of the Asian swing, Raducanu is set to make her debut at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, alongside a stacked field.

The world No 32 has entered the tournament directly, though faces stiff competition on paper, with 16 top-30 players entered into the WTA 500 event as things stand.

Pegula and Paolini are currently set to be the top seeds at the event, with the likes of Qinwen, Rybakina, and home favourite Naomi Osaka joining Raducanu on the entry list as things stand.

Will Raducanu play elsewhere?

As it stands, these look set to be the remaining three events of Raducanu’s season, though it is possible she could add one more option to her calendar.

One option is the Hong Kong Tennis Open, another event she was set to play in 2024 before withdrawing.

Action at the WTA 250 event takes place from October 27 – November 2nd, with the likes of Naomi Osaka and Alex Eala already entered into the event.

Read Next: Carlos Alcaraz’s full schedule for rest of 2025 season revealed after Shanghai Masters withdrawal