Emma Raducanu is one of the most famous tennis players in the world, and her commercial viability shows no signs of slowing down.

The Brit’s long-expected move to UNIQLO was made official on Tuesday after weeks of speculation, and she has become the latest in a not-insignificant group of players to have left Nike in recent years.

Here, in a non-exclusive list, we look at 11 high-profile stars across both the WTA and ATP Tours who have parted ways with Nike as their clothing sponsor.

Which tennis players have left Nike?

Emma Raducanu

One of the highest-profile players of her generation, Raducanu burst into prominence during 2021, when she reached round four of Wimbledon before her historic run to the US Open title.

The Brit has been sponsored by Nike since she was a teenager and first turned professional in 2018, and has been one of the brand’s most famous stars until now.

However, she is now the latest in a long line of players to leave the brand, and will debut her new UNIQLO sponsorship in Indian Wells next week.

Roger Federer

One of the most famous tennis players of all time and a true great of the sport, Federer was Nike’s poster boy within and outside of the sport for several years.

However, the decades-long partnership between Federer and Nike ended in 2018, with the Swiss joining UNIQLO in a deal reportedly worth around $300m.

Federer retired from the sport in 2022, though remains a UNIQLO brand ambassador.

Iga Swiatek

Now arguably the most successful female player of her era, Swiatek was also a hugely promising junior — and was sponsored by Nike during her run to the junior Wimbledon title in 2018.

However, Nike and Swiatek parted ways in 2020, not long before the Pole won the first of her six Grand Slam titles at the 2020 French Open.

The former world No 1 initially joined Asics after her split from Nike, but is now sponsored by On.

Jack Draper

One of the more recent stars to move away from Nike, world No 15 and reigning Indian Wells champion Draper was representing the brand as recently as Wimbledon last summer.

However, with his Nike contract set to expire, the Brit made the switch to Vuori, a move that was made official in August 2025.

Coco Gauff

Gauff was long-recognised as a prodigy of the sport, and was handed a Nike sponsorship when she was just 10 years old.

The American was still a Nike-sponsored athlete when she won the junior French Open title in 2018, though she made the move to New Balance later that year.

Gauff has remained with New Balance ever since then, choosing to extend her contract with the company back in 2022.

Frances Tiafoe

After beginning his career with Adidas, US star Tiafoe switched to Nike in 2017 when he was still a teenager.

The world No 28 continued representing the brand as he became one of the most recognisable stars of his generation, though he made the switch to Lululemon at the start of 2025.

Tiafoe is now a global ambassador for Lululemon and arguably the highest-profile player wearing their kits in tennis.

Elena Rybakina

Now a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, Rybakina was a Nike player when she first started competing regularly on the WTA Tour in 2019.

However, by the start of her breakout 2020 season, the Kazakh had left the brand and had started representing Adidas.

The reigning Australian Open champion is now sponsored by Yonex, and is arguably the brand’s highest-profile star in the sport.

Taylor Fritz

The leading US male player of his era, Fritz was another star who wore Nike during an impressive junior career, and also repped the brand during his breakout onto the main tour in the early 2020s.

However, the former US Open finalist made the switch to Hugo Boss in 2024, and has not looked back — becoming the brand’s most significant face in tennis.

Maria Sakkari

The greatest Greek female tennis player of all time, former world No 3 Sakkari was sponsored by Nike when she first started to make a name for herself in the late 2010s.

However, Sakkari switched to Adidas in 2020 and has represented the brand during the most successful spell of her career.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

A promising junior who quickly rose up the rankings as a young ATP star, Auger-Aliassime was a Nike athlete when he first started making waves in the sport.

However, the world No 8 left Nike to join Adidas in 2021, signing a multi-year deal with the company.

Elina Svitolina

A former world No 3 and the 2018 WTA Finals champion, Svitolina is Ukraine’s greatest-ever WTA player and has been a leading player in the women’s game for almost a decade.

Svitolina spent the bulk of her career sponsored by Nike, and was still represented by the brand up until she went on maternity leave in 2022.

When she returned to court in 2023, she had become an Adidas athlete and has now returned to the top 10 of the WTA Rankings.

