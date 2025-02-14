Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard into the Dubai Tennis Championships, which begins on February 9th.

It is a 13th wildcard for the Brit since her return from injury – and her results at these tournaments have so far been mixed.

Auckland Open – January 2024

After eight months out of action following wrist and ankle surgery, Raducanu – ranked 301st in the world – returned to action at the WTA 250 event in Auckland last January.

Receiving a wildcard into the draw, the Brit defeated close friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round before a three-set loss to eventual finalist Elina Svitolina.

Abu Dhabi Open – February 2024

Raducanu’s second wildcard of her comeback came at the Abu Dhabi Open 12 months ago, with the Brit having crept back inside the top 300 of the rankings by this point.

She picked up an impressive straight-sets win against Marie Bouzkova in round one, though then fell 6-4, 6-1 to then-world No 6 Ons Jabeur.

Qatar Open – February 2024

Just two weeks after her Abu Dhabi campaign, Raducanu received her third wildcard of 2024 at the Qatar Open – the first WTA 1000 event of her comeback.

She would fall at the first hurdle to Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, losing 6-0, 7-6(6) to the world No 30 in Doha.

Indian Wells – March 2024

Indian Wells provided Raducanu with a fourth wildcard in five tournaments at the start of 2024, and this was the first tournament where the former US Open winner claimed back-to-back wins.

Raducanu defeated qualifier Rebeka Masarova in straight sets in her opening contest and was then 4-0 up when 30th seed Dayana Yastremska was forced to retire due to injury.

She was then defeated 6-3, 7-5 by second seed Aryna Sabalenka, though her performance was encouraging.

Stuttgart Open – April 2024

Raducanu has been a regular in Stuttgart since she emerged as a tennis star and it was no surprise to see the 22-year-old receive a wildcard for the second straight season in 2024.

Her campaign began with an emphatic win over former world No 1 Angelique Kerber, and she would then dispatch Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

Iga Swiatek ended her run with a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory in the last eight, though this run was enough to propel her back into the top 250.

Madrid Open – April 2024

Off the back of her impressive Stuttgart run, Raducanu was handed a wildcard into the WTA 1000 event in Madrid.

This proved to be one of her most disappointing tournaments of 2024, falling to a lopsided 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round.

Following that loss, Raducanu decided to skip the rest of the clay swing – skipping Rome and Roland Garros.

Nottingham Open – June 2024

After a month out of action, the Brit began her grass swing at the Nottingham Open – a WTA 250 event on home soil.

She dispatched qualifier Ena Shibahara and Daria Snigur in straight sets to make the last eight before a walkover from Francesca Jones saw her reach her first semi-final since the 2022 Korea Open.

Though she would fall in three sets in her semi-final versus Katie Boulter, this run propelled her back into the top 200 of the WTA Rankings.

Eastbourne International – June 2024

Raducanu continued her grass-court swing after receiving a wildcard at Eastbourne, where she would again reach the last eight for the second straight tournament.

The Brit’s campaign began with a convincing win over Sloane Stephens, before saving a match point to down Jessica Pegula 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5 – her first-ever top-10 win.

She won just four games in the last eight against eventual champion Daria Kasatkina, though she earned enough points to return to the top 150.

Wimbledon – July 2024

Having received Nottingham and Eastbourne wildcards, it came as no surprise that Raducanu also received a wildcard into Wimbledon.

After a nervy opener against Renata Zarazua, she impressed greatly in convincing wins over Elise Mertens and ninth seed Maria Sakkari – her second career top-10 victory.

Raducanu was beaten in the fourth round by qualifier Lulu Sun, though her run to the second week was enough to see her break back into the top 100.

Washington Open – July 2024

Weeks after her Wimbledon run, Raducanu played her first of just two hard-court summer events as a wildcard in Washington.

She again beat Mertens – this time in three sets – in her opening match, before a straight-sets win over Peyton Stearns powered her into the quarter-finals.

Raducanu narrowly fell 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to eventual champion Paula Badosa in the last eight.

Abu Dhabi Open – February 2025

Raducanu’s first wildcard of 2025 came this week at the Abu Dhabi Open, the second straight year she has received entry into the event.

However, this year her campaign came to a halt at the first hurdle, falling 6-3, 6-4 to fellow wildcard – and major champion – Marketa Vondrousova.

Qatar Open – February 2025

Raducanu accepted a wildcard for the WTA 1000 event for the second consecutive year, but she again failed to make the most of her opportunity as she lost in the first round.

She had a tough opener against world No 26 Ekaterina Alexandrova and went down 6-3, 7-5.

Dubai Tennis Championships – February 2025

Raducanu took her wildcard tally to 13 in 18 tournaments as she will feature in the main draw of the Dubai Tennis Championships again.

The draw is still to be confirmed, but she will hope it is a kind one.

Other tournaments

One repeated criticism of Raducanu is that she has not played as regularly as she needs to in recent months.

And, the fact that she has only played four further WTA-level events outside of her 12 tournament wildcards since the beginning of 2024 will not dispel those criticisms.

Raducanu used a protected ranking to enter the 2024 Australian Open, and then entered the 2024 US Open, 2024 Korea Open, and this year’s Australian Open based on her ranking.

The Brit also played in her nation’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in April 2024, and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last November.

