Emma Raducanu’s 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign has come to an end as she lost in three sets against world No 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, but how much money and points did she earn for her run?

Playing at the Ohio WTA 1000 event for only the second time following her debut in 2022, Raducanu was seeded 30th and it meant she had a bye into the second round.

She started with a straight-set win over Olga Danilovic, but that seeding didn’t give her much of a boost as she then faced top seed Sabalenka in the round of 32 on Monday.

Sabalenka won the first two encounters against the British No 1 and she extended her head-to-head lead to 3-0 with a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win in an excellent contest that lasted three hours and 10 minutes as she equalled her third-round result from 2022.

WTA Ranking Points Earned & US Open Seeding

Raducanu – who also lost in the third round of the Canadian Open – started her final US Open warm-up event at No 39 in the WTA Rankings and she moved up five places to No 34 in the Live Rankings following her win over Danilovic.

By reaching the third round, Raducanu picked up 65 points as she increased her ranking points tally to 1426. However, she was unable to pick up additional points following her defeat to Sabalenka.

She has also dropped one place in the Live Rankings to No 35 with Veronika Kudermetova moving ahead of her while she could still drop further if one or two players behind her enjoy an extended run at the WTA 1000 tournament.

It means Raducanu is unlikely to be among top 32 players at the 2025 US Open with the Cincinnati Open the cutoff event before seedings are confirmed.

Of course, if there are several withdrawals from players ahead of her in the rankings, then she could still be bumped into the top 32 seeds.

Prize Money Earned At Cincinnati Open

Raducanu started the tournament with career prize money earnings of $5,337,073 with $1,068,016 coming 2025 alone.

The 22-year-old has added another $32,840 to her earnings after her run to the third round.

What’s To Come For Raducanu

Raducanu will now switch focus to the 2025 US Open, but a lack of seeding at the season-ending Grand Slam could result in a tough draw as she could face any of the top players in the first round.

She will no doubt hope to avoid the likes of Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek in the opening few rounds at Flushing Meadows.