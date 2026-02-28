Emma Raducanu has continued to show her marketability off court after she made a big-money switch from Nike to Uniqlo this week.

In a deal that reportedly saw her salary grow from $100k to in the millions, Raducanu has proven that on-court success is not the only way for a player to earn money in the modern game.

Here are the brands the 23-year-old is currently working with:

Uniqlo

Raducanu’s new deal with the Japanese brand sees her salary reportedly rise from $100k with Nike to $3.5m, a huge pay rise.

That puts her in the top bracket of female players in terms of their kit supplier with Aryna Sabalenka said to be earning around $3m to $5m with Nike.

Coco Gauff’s deal with New Balance is suspected to be a lucrative one but an exact figure has not been reported.

Wild

Despite it being over four years since her 2021 US Open win, Raducanu’s attracting power is still evident to see as she signed a new deal with personal care brand Wild back in September.

She was named as the first global ambassador of the plastic-free brand but the specific amount of the deal has not been disclosed.

Evian

Raducanu has been a global brand ambassador for Evian since December 2021, just a few months on from her US Open success.

In her role, she has appeared at events at Wimbledon and the US Open with Evian being the official water sponsor of those tournaments and in 2025, she featured in a campaign alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

Tiffany and Co.

The jewelry brand was one of the first to jump on Raducanu’s newfound stardom after they named her a global ambassador in September 2021, the same month she won the title.

It is a partnership that remains to this day and she has been seen wearing the jewellery while on court.

British Airways

As one of the most famous current British sports stars, it is unsurprising Raducanu has a British brand on her sponsorship portfolio.

British Airways named her an ambassador in December 2021 and it is a deal worth reportedly millions of pounds to the 23-year-old.

HSBC

Another British brand on Raducanu’s portfolio is HSBC with the bank having sponsored her since June 2022.

It was not just a typical deal though as Raducanu had appeared on the HSBC Road to Wimbledon as a junior and the deal is framed as a way to promote opportunities and learning for young people.

HSBC is also the official banking partner of Wimbledon.

The deal was set to run for four years, and there has been no word yet on whether it will be extended.

Porsche

One of the funnier sponsors you’d imagine is Porsche with Raducanu having signed to them in March 2022.

It comes as part of the German car company’s focus on tennis with Angelique Kerber also amongst their sponsored athletes.

It is unclear currently whether Raducanu is still sponsored by Porsche as she no longer features prominently in their advertising campaigns.

Dior

Raducanu was signed to LVMH in October 2021 with a particular focus on Dior and she has since appeared at a number of runway events for the brand.

This is another deal in which the status is not quite clear with no recent appearances from Raducanu at their events.

Possible future deal with Yonex

For much of her career, Raducanu was using Wilson Blade rackets but she was spotted using a Yonex in her pre-season preparation for 2026.

Raducanu though was spotted using her Wilson again in a match which suggests she is sponsored by neither brand currently as using a competitor’s would likely come with a fine.

