Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win her third Australian Open title and fifth Grand Slam as she heads into the 2026 final.

Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Australian Open final after defeating 12th seed Elina Svitolina in a straightforward match.

The World No.1 asserted her dominance with a resounding 6-2, 6-3 to reach her eighth Grand Slam final appearance but how has she fared in the previous seven?

This is Sabalenka’s Grand Slam final record ahead of the 2026 Australian Open final.

2023 Australian Open

Melbourne has been a happy hunting ground for Sabalenka and it was the venue of not only her first Grand Slam final but also her first Slam trophy.

That came in 2023 when the No.5 seed Sabalenka defeated Magda Linette to set up a final showdown against Elena Rybakina, the opponent she will face again this year.

Rybakina entered the final as the reigning Wimbledon champion and began by taking the first set 6-4, seemingly setting up a relatively straightforward walk to the Aussie title.

Sabalenka though hit back in the second, taking it 6-3 thanks to some strong play on the baseline.

The third and final set was a closer affair with both players looking to take hold of the final. At times, it looked as if it would be Rybakina who did that but Sabalenka saved multiple break points to win the set 6-4.

Defeated Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 for first Grand Slam title

2023 US Open

Having missed out in Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Sabalenka was back in the final in the last Slam of 2023, this time in New York as the second seed.

The departure of every other player in the top five seed by at best round four appeared to open the door for Sabalenka and she was the favourite going into the final.

There she faced home favourite Coco Gauff but a slow start from the American allowed Sabalenka to take the first set 6-2.

However, the then 19-year-old rallied and took the second set 6-3 before going one better and winning the third set 6-2, securing her first Grand Slam title.

Despite the loss, Sabalenka moved to World No.1 spot for the first time in her career.

Defeated by Coco Gauff 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

2024 Australian Open

Shortly after her US defeat, Sabalenka again showed why she is so strong on the hard court of Melbourne.

She entered as No.2 seed but a surprise defeat for Iga Swiatek in the third round quickly enabled her to become favourite for the tournament and retain her title.

Sabalenka defeated Gauff in the semi-finals to set up a final match against No.12 seed Qinwen Zheng.

But Sabalenka proved to be too strong for the first-time finalist, winning in straight sets and becoming the first woman since 2013 to retain the Australian title.

Defeated Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 for second Grand Slam title

2024 US Open

After 2023’s disappointment, Sabalenka did achieve her American dream in 2024 when she defeated Jessica Pegula in the final.

On her way, Sabalenka overcame Emma Navarro in a tight semi-final and the final proved to be a similar challenge.

Pegula, who was playing her first Grand Slam singles final, pushed Sabalenka in both sets but the latter prevailed, winning the US Open for the first time and cementing her status as arguably the best hard court player on the tour.

Defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 for third Grand Slam title

MORE ON SABALENKA ON T365

Aryna Sabalenka gets a glowing comparison as she achieves stunning Australian Open feat

WTA Rankings: Why Aryna Sabalenka’s world No 1 ranking is not under threat at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka hails ‘legends’ Djokovic, Wawrinka, & Cilic as she discusses how long she will compete

2025 Australian Open

Sabalenka made it a hat-trick of Australian Open final appearances in 2025 as she again reached the last match in Melbourne.

She entered the tournament as the top seed and lost just one set on her way to the final, surprisingly against the No.27 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-finals.

In the final, she faced No.19 seed Madison Keys who was taking part in only her second Grand Slam singles final, eight years after her US Open appearance.

Sabalenka was the heavy favourite but Keys produced a shock to win 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 and secure her first Slam.

The favourite meanwhile was denied the chance to make it a hat-trick of wins in Melbourne.

Defeated by Madison Keys 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

2025 French Open

Sabalenka’s regular appearances in both Melbourne and New York meant no one could question her hard court prowess but the lack of a final appearance on either clay or grass had become a notable absence on her impressive CV.

That changed in 2025 when she advanced to the final of Roland Garros, a tournament she had previously only once reached the semi-finals of.

In the final, she met No.2 seed and her 2023 US Open final opponent Gauff, marking the first time since 2013 that the top two seeds in the women’s singles had reached the last match.

A close opening set was edged by Sabalenka by way of a tie break but Gauff hit back with a 6-2 in the second to set up a final deciding set.

However, Gauff had momentum and won 6-4 to claim her first French Open title and condemned Sabalenka to back-to-back Slam final defeats.

Afterwards, Sabalenka got herself in some hot water by suggesting the defeat was more down to her than anything Gauff had done, comments she later apologised for.

Defeated by Coco Gauff 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4

2025 US Open

Before this weekend’s match in Melbourne, Sabalenka’s most recent final appearance came in New York, marking three out of four 2025 Slams she had reached the final of.

She entered as the reigning Champion and looking to be the first woman to defend her title since Serena Williams in 2014.

She progressed handily enough, failing to lose a set on the way to the quarters where she was handed a walkover after Marketa Vondrousova pulled out.

In the semis, she faced Pegula who she had bested in the 2024 final but the American looked as if she may be about to enact revenge after winning the first set.

Sabalenka rallied though to win the second and third and set up a final against Amanda Anisimova.

Given Anisimova had suffered a double bagel in the Wimbledon final that year, it was already a redemption story for her to reach the final but the fairytale ended one step too soon as Sabalenka won 6-3, 7-6 to secure her second consecutive US title.

Defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) for fourth Grand Slam title

Read next: Serena Williams refuses to rule out comeback as she is asked directly in telling interview