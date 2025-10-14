Novak Djokovic’s campaign at the 2025 Shanghai Masters added to the growing and concerning trend of the tennis icon being derailed by physical problems.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s ability to remain healthy and largely avoid significant injuries was one of his greatest assets for much of his legendary career.

However, it has been a different story for Djokovic‘s body since a staggering 2023 season that he ended as the world No 1 after winning seven titles, including three Grand Slams.

Here is every injury or physical ailment Djokovic has been afflicted by since the start of 2024.

2024 United Cup (right wrist)

Djokovic began his 2024 season at the United Cup team event in Australia, and he suffered with a right wrist issue in his three-set win over Jiri Lehecka.

The Serb’s wrist troubled him again in his next match — a surprise straight-set loss to Alex de Minaur. It is unclear whether this impacted Djokovic’s campaign at the 2024 Australian Open, where he was beaten decisively in four sets by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

2024 Geneva Open (stomach bug)

In the week before last year’s French Open, Djokovic was badly out of sorts in his three-set Geneva Open semi-final loss to Tomas Machac due to a stomach issue.

2024 French Open (right knee – meniscus)

Djokovic’s biggest career injury (along with the wrist issue that required surgery in 2018) occurred in his 2024 French Open fourth round win against Francisco Cerundolo.

While Djokovic managed to battle back from 1-2 down in sets to overcome Cerundolo, he later discovered that he had torn the medial meniscus in his right knee during the match. This forced him to withdraw ahead of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud and undergo surgery.

The Serb, who was 37 at the time, made an incredibly swift recovery to compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic wore a brace on his right knee throughout Wimbledon, and he did not look comfortable in his one-sided loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

2025 Australian Open (left hamstring)

Djokovic’s standout performance of 2025 came in his four-set win over Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals — despite the fact he injured his hamstring early in the match.

He was forced to retire after losing the first set of his semi-final with Alexander Zverev and confirmed afterwards that he had torn his left hamstring.

2025 Miami Open (right eye)

The former world No 1 had a swollen right eye — that appeared to be a stye — during his surprise straight-set loss to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final.

2025 Wimbledon Championships (leg)

Djokovic appeared to suffer an injury when he slipped on match point of his Wimbledon quarter-final win over Flavio Cobolli.

The 38-year-old cancelled his practice session the next day and looked hampered — particularly movement-wise — in his straight-set semi-final loss to Sinner.

He did not share many details about the issue he was dealing with, but did confirm to the Serbian media it was with his leg.

2025 Shanghai Masters (sickness, left leg, hip and back)

The world No 5 was sick on the court during both his third round win over Yannick Hanfmann and his last 16 triumph against Jaume Munar in Shanghai.

In his match against Munar, Djokovic received treatment for a left leg issue that appeared to surface in the fourth game of the match. After losing the second set against Munar, he collapsed onto the court and lay flat on his back before he was visited by both the doctor and the physio.

After his quarter-final win against Zizou Bergs, Djokovic said: “My leg was good. There’s always something happening with the body pretty much every match that I play right now. There’s some other issues that I’m trying to address day by day.”

Djokovic then appeared to suffer badly with his body in his shock straight-set semi-final loss to Valentin Vacherot. He received treatment for what appeared to be hip and back issues, but chose not to speak about his injuries after the defeat.

