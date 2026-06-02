Alex Eala comments on upcoming partnership with Venus Williams at Bad Homburg

Alex Eala has often dedicated much of her career to doubles and she is about to get her most iconic partner yet: Venus Williams.

The pair are reportedly set to team together at Bad Homburg on the grass, which takes place between June 20th and 27th, just days before Wimbledon.

Both women have played plenty of doubles in the 2026 season, but this will be the first they form a partnership together.

Eala lost her first grass court match of the season in the doubles, but she picked up a victory against Priscilla Hon in singles action at the WTA 125 event.

Speaking at the Birmingham Open, to the LTA News Service, Eala was asked about her upcoming partnership with Williams at Bad Homburg.

Ahead of partnering with the 16-time doubles Grand Slam champion at the grass court event, Eala said: “I am really, really excited,” gushed the 21-year-old. “I mean, Venus is such a trailblazer and continues to do so much and has done so much for the sport.

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“And I like to say that tennis, I think women’s tennis has been a trailblazer for women’s sports and she is a big part of why that is.”

Williams will be Eala’s sixth different doubles partner this year, after the star has paired with Hailey Baptiste, Iva Jovic, Ingrid Martins, Zeynep Sonmez, and Janice Tjen.

The American icon, meanwhile, has also paired with five different partners. She has played with Elina Svitolina, Katie Boulter, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Peyton Stearns, and Leylah Fernandez.

Neither Eala and Williams have won a title in the doubles this year, but they have played against each other already in the format.

Williams, alongside Svitolina, met Jovic and Eala at the ASB Classic. The younger pair won in straight sets, and it turned out to be one of the best doubles tournaments for Eala all year.

Jovic and Eala reached the semi-finals of the competition, also defeating Renata Zarazua and Jesika Maleckova. Their time in the competition was ended at the hands of Chinese pair, Zhaoxuan Yang and Yifan Xu.

While Eala and Williams will be hoping to emulate such a run, they will both have one goal in mind during their doubles run on the grass.

Both women will be hoping to prepare in the best possible way for Wimbledon, with Williams especially having brand-new motivations at SW19.

She would have likely wanted a wildcard anyway, but with a potential Serena Williams return at Wimbledon, there could be a chance for another doubles run at the Grand Slam.