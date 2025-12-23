2025 was a truly memorable year for tennis, though there was some poignancy when several high-profile stars took to the court for the final time.

Here, we look at seven of the biggest names across both the ATP and WTA Tours who called time on their careers this season, with an array of former top-10 stars hanging up their racket.

This is not an exclusive list, and we are not including stars such as Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils, who have announced their retirements for the upcoming 2026 season.

Simona Halep

The latter stages of Halep’s career were overshadowed by her controversial doping suspension and a string of injury issues, though the Romanian got to retire on her own terms in February.

Halep announced her retirement in front of her home crowd after a loss to Lucia Bronzetti at the Transylvania Open, bringing an end to one of the most successful WTA careers of the past two decades.

The Romanian memorably lost her first three Grand Slam finals before finally tasting glory at the 2018 French Open, before a stunning Wimbledon triumph over Serena Williams in 2019.

Alongside her two Grand Slam triumphs, Halep spent 64 weeks atop the WTA Rankings — including year-end No 1 finishes in 2017 and 2018 — and won 24 WTA titles.

Richard Gasquet

One of the most popular ATP players of his generation, former world No 7 Gasquet said his official goodbye to tennis at the French Open in May.

Competing at his home Grand Slam for the final time, Gasquet picked up a memorable opening win against Terence Atmane, before bowing out to top seed Jannik Sinner in the second round.

Possessing one of the finest one-handed backhands the game has ever seen, the 39-year-old won 16 ATP Tour titles during his career, and was a two-time Wimbledon and one-time US Open semi-finalist.

Gasquet briefly came out of retirement to represent France at the Hopman Cup in July, though he has now officially hung up his racket.

Petra Kvitova

A star beloved by fellow players and fans alike, Kvitova officially retired from tennis at the US Open in August after a brief return from maternity leave towards the start of the season.

One of the most formidable players of her generation, Kvitova lifted the Wimbledon title in 2011 and 2014, and was also a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2018.

The Czech reached a career-high of second in the WTA Rankings and is considered one of the greatest female players never to be ranked as the world No 1.

Kvitova won a staggering 31 WTA Tour titles during her hugely successful career, alongside an astonishing six BJK Cup titles, and an Olympic bronze medal.

Diego Schwartzman

Standing at only 170 cm (5’7) tall, few ATP Tour players punched above their weight quite as much as Schwartzman, one of the greatest competitors of his generation.

The Argentine reached a career-high of eighth in the ATP Rankings in October 2020 and won four ATP Tour titles, while memorably beating Rafael Nadal on his way to the Italian Open final in 2020.

Schwartzman was a French Open semi-finalist in 2020 and reached two further quarter-finals at Roland Garros, alongside progressing to the last eight at the US Open twice.

After a drop in the ATP Rankings in recent years, the 33-year-old retired from tennis after a defeat to Pedro Martinez on home soil in Buenos Aires this February.

Caroline Garcia

One of the most talented WTA players of her generation, Garcia joined Kvitova in retiring from tennis after an opening-round US Open exit this summer.

Garcia reached a career-high of fourth in the WTA Rankings back in September 2018 and remains the only woman to win the Beijing Open and Wuhan Open back-to-back, doing so in 2017.

The Frenchwoman also became the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 event at the 2022 Cincinnati Open and, after reaching the US Open semi-final that summer, lifted the WTA Finals title in Fort Worth.

Garcia won 10 WTA Tour singles titles and was also a 2017 quarter-finalist at her home Grand Slam at Roland Garros, also winning the tournament twice in doubles alongside Kristina Mladenovic.

Fabio Fognini

After pushing Carlos Alcaraz all the way in a five-set thriller at Wimbledon this summer, Fognini brought forward his retirement after previously revealing he would retire towards the end of 2025.

The Italian was one of the most mercurial and unpredictable tennis stars of his generation, though he reached an impressive career-high ranking of world No 9 in July 2019.

The crowning glory of Fognini’s career may have been his triumph at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters — beating Nadal in the semi-final — though won nine ATP singles titles in total, and was a French Open quarter-finalist in 2011.

He has already kick-started his life post-retirement, recently finishing third on Italy’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Eugenie Bouchard

Former world No 5 Bouchard called time on her career with a second-round defeat to Belinda Bencic on home soil in Montreal, ending a career that set the pathway for Canada’s golden generation.

Bouchard memorably reached consecutive Australian Open and French Open semi-finals in 2014 before ultimately reaching her sole Grand Slam final at Wimbledon that year, falling to Kvitova inside Centre Court.

The Canadian never recaptured those heights and never seemed to recover from a concussion sustained at the US Open in 2015, successfully suing the USTA in 2018.

Bouchard had already embarked on a broadcasting career while still an active player, and has also been pursuing a professional pickleball career in recent years.

