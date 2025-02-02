A busy week of ATP and WTA action will see champions crowned in four separate tournaments across three different continents.

Our writers Oli Dickson Jefford, Shahida Jacobs, Ewan West, and Kevin Palmer predict their Dallas, Rotterdam, Abu Dhabi, and Cluj winners.

(ATP 500) Dallas Open – Men’s singles

ODJ: After a semi-final in Adelaide and quarter-final at the Australian Open, my money’s on Tommy Paul to continue his fine form and win his first title of 2025.

SJ: Taylor Fritz seems to love the early hard-court swing in the United States and will once again prove why he is the American No 1.

EW: Taylor Fritz will be motivated to bounce back after a tough Australian Open loss, and I think he might go one better than his runner-up result in Dallas last year at the upgraded 500 event.

KP: It’s all about Taylor Fritz in Dallas. The American was never going to play for USA in the Davis Cup as they were drawn away to Chinese Taipei last week and he should be the class of the field in this tournament.

(ATP 500) Rotterdam Open – Men’s singles

ODJ: With Jannik Sinner out and Carlos Alcaraz unproven on indoor courts, maybe it’s time for Daniil Medvedev to finally get back to winning ways.

SJ: With Carlos Alcaraz having health concerns coupled with his iffy indoor record, I am going for someone who shines at indoor tournaments in Felix Auger-Aliassime. Fresh from winning a sixth indoor title, the Canadian will either run out of steam early on or go all the way. Carlos Alcaraz could also put me out of my misery as he could meet Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

EW: It’s hard to believe Daniil Medvedev hasn’t won a title since May 2023, and with Carlos Alcaraz yet to convince on indoor hard, this is a good opportunity for the Russian to end his drought in conditions he enjoys.

KP: With Carlos Alcaraz arriving in the Netherlands with an injury cloud over his head, look out for Jiri Lehecka to have a deep run in Rotterdam.

(WTA 500) Abu Dhabi Open – Women’s singles

ODJ: It’s been a weird – and controversial – start to 2025 for Elena Rybakina, though the only people to beat her are Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. I think she successfully defends her title.

SJ: Was looking to go for a surprise winner, but Elena Rybakina is by far and away the best player in the UAE field.

EW: Despite the distraction of her coaching saga, Elena Rybakina has made a strong start to the season and looked very dangerous at the Australian Open until she lost to an inspired Madison Keys while struggling with a back injury. The world No 5 and defending champion is the player to beat.

KP: Paula Badosa is back at her best and has a good chance of victory.

(WTA 250) Transylvania Open – Women’s singles

ODJ: Anastasia Potapova had an encouraging week in Linz, and the top seed should fancy her chances in Cluj.

SJ: Katerina Siniakova is the Grand Slam doubles queen, but she also has five WTA singles titles to her name. She could make it six in Romania.

EW: Olga Danilovic is a player to watch after ending 2024 with a hard-court title win in Guangzhou and making an impressive run to the Australian Open fourth round last month. I’ll back the 24-year-old Serbian in an open draw.

KP: In a wide-open draw, Viktorja Golubic will fancy her chances of having the class and experience to emerge through the pack.

T365 Fantasy

This season, our writers are competing to see who can earn as many points as possible by predicting the champions at every ATP and WTA-level tournament.

Five points are available for a correct champion pick, with three for a runner-up, and one for a semi-finalist.

This becomes seven points for a champion, five for a runner-up, three for a semi-finalist, and one for a quarter-finalist at Grand Slams.

Kevin did not participate this week, but it was a hugely successful week for Oli and Shahida, with both claiming 11 points.

Both backed Felix Auger-Aliassime in Montpellier and Oli correctly predicted Ekaterina Alexandrova to triumph in Linz, while Shahida backed Elise Mertens in Singapore.

Oli also picked up one point for Wang Xinyu’s semi-final run in Singapore, while Shahida gained one point for Karolina Muchova’s semi-final showing in Linz.

Ewan also earned five points for Mertens’ triumph and one point for Muchova, while also gaining one point for Andrey Rublev’s Montpellier semi-final.

Current standings

1) Oli Dickson Jefford – 37

2) Ewan West – 32

3) Shahida Jacobs – 20

4) Kevin Palmer – 16

