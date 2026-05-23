French tennis has suffered a major blow ahead of Roland Garros with big hope Arthur Fils ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Having missed the bulk of the second half of the 2025 season due to a back injury, Fils returned to form at the hard-court Sunshine Double as he reached the quarter-final at Indian Wells and semi-final at Miami.

He carried his great form over to the clay swing as he won the Barcelona Open and reached the last four of the Madrid Open where he lost against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

After slumping out of the top 30 in the ATP Rankings due to his lack of action, the Frenchman returned to the top 20, but he then struggled with a hip injury during his opening match at the Italian Open against Andrea Pellegrino and retired while 0-4 down.

Although he was confident the injury was not too serious, he missed practice at Roland Garros on Thursday and Friday, but organisers were hopeful he would be in action on Saturday.

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He took to court in the afternoon for a session against compatriot Gael Monfils, but not long after French Open organisers confirmed that he had withdrawn from the tournament.

“I won’t be able to play here this year,” the heartbroken 21-year-old said. “I felt it coming, I did everything to be ready, but I wouldn’t have been able to be at 100% if I had played here.

“I’m not even sure I’m at 50%.”

Fils was seeded 17th for his home Grand Slam and was due to face Stan Wawrinka in the first round, but became the seventh ATP star to withdraw from Roland Garros with the overall total now standing at 11.

He has been replaced in the main draw by lucky loser Jesper de Jong from the Netherlands.

The Frenchman is the third seed to withdraw with two-time defending champion and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz the biggest name missing from this tournament as he is out with a wrist injury.

Lorenzo Musetti reached the semi-final last year, but he also won’t return to Paris as he is struggling with a thigh injury.

ATP French Open withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida

(world No 2) – replaced by Daniel Merida Lorenzo Musetti (world No 9) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 9) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Arthur Fils (world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 19) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Holger Rune (world No 43) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 43) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Sebastian Korda (world No 46) – replaced by Coleman Wong

(world No 46) – replaced by Coleman Wong Jack Draper (world No 74) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi

(world No 74) – replaced by Matteo Arnaldi Arthur Cazaux (world No 76) – replaced by Rinky Hijikata

WTA French Open withdrawal list

The women’s seeded list remains intact as none of the top-32 players has pulled out of this year’s tournament.

Former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousva the the highest-profile star to miss the tournament as she has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for missing a drug test.