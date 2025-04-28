Grigor Dimitrov has made waves on court throughout his tennis career, reaching a high of world No 3, winning nine ATP Tour titles, and progressing to three Grand Slam semi-finals.

However, he has also made plenty of waves off it, and is doing so once again.

The Bulgarian is rumoured to be dating Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, with the 35-year-old first connected to the tennis ace a few weeks back.

Here’s all you need to know about the potential new super couple.

Hollywood career

After appearing in various Spanish-language films and TV shows, Gonzalez first found fame thanks to her role as Santanico Pandemonium in the TV series From Dusk till Dawn from 2014 to 2016.

However, her big breakthrough came in 2017, when she took the role of Monica “Darling” Costello in Edgar Wright’s acclaimed film Baby Driver, starring alongside the likes of Ansel Elgort and Jon Hamm.

That was later followed by roles in Alita: Battle Angel and Hobbs & Shaw in 2019 and I Care A Lot in 2020, alongside Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.

Gonzalez also appeared in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in 2024 and is set for key roles in films such as Fountain of Youth and In the Grey in the foreseeable future.

Dimitrov rumours and confirmation

Rumours that Dimitrov and Gonzalez were dating had been circulating online for a few weeks before the potential confirmation of their relationship at the Madrid Open.

Gonzalez appeared courtside for the Bulgarian’s third-round match in the Spanish capital, sitting alongside fellow actress Eva Longoria, who is known to be a friend of Dimitrov’s.

After the 15th seed defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round, he approached his player and team box and received a kiss on the cheek from Gonzalez, who gave him a simple message: “Amazing, baby.”

Though there is yet no official confirmation that the two are dating, it seems more than likely that the two stars are now an item.

High-profile relationships

Dating a Hollywood star is not likely to cause too many issues for Dimitrov, with the 33-year-old involved in many high-profile relationships since his rise to fame.

Most famously, he dated tennis superstar and five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova, with the two dating from 2012 until their amicable split in 2015.

Dimitrov then dated singer and The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger from 2015 to 2019, before relationships with businesswoman Lolita Osmanova and actress Mădălina Ghenea.

It would also not be the first high-profile relationship for Gonzalez, who reportedly dated basketballer Ben Simmons.

