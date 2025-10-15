Novak Djokovic’s Shanghai Masters run added to what has been a remarkable 2025 given his age and limited schedule, and the tennis legend will have the opportunity to end his season at the ATP Finals.

The 24-time major winner earned 400 points for reaching the semi-finals in Shanghai, which took his points total for the year to 4,580.

This puts Djokovic third in the Race to Turin — the yearly rankings that calculate which eight players qualify for the prestigious ATP Finals. He is just five points behind the current qualification cutoff, and his spot at the season-ending event is assured.

Only the dominant duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are above Djokovic in the Race. It is testament to the 38-year-old’s staggering longevity that he has outperformed every other player in 2025 despite the fact Shanghai was only his 12th event of the season.

The question, though, is whether Djokovic will choose to play at the 2025 ATP Finals after he withdrew from last year’s edition after qualifying.

The Serbian has won a record seven ATP Finals crowns, having triumphed in his last two appearances in Turin in 2023 and 2022.

Asked earlier this month whether he will feature in Turin this year, Djokovic revealed he was yet to decide. The former world No 1 added that the new ATP 250 in Athens is the only tournament he knows he will play before the end of 2025.

“You asked me about Turin,” said the world No 5. “Yeah, it is a tournament where I had quite a bit of success in the last years, I won it two times [in Turin], and, you know, hopefully I can be back, let’s see.

“I don’t make plans long-term anymore. I’ve said that, I said that in New York [the US Open].

“So after Shanghai, the only tournament I know I’m going to play is the one in Athens, and then let’s see if I play Turin or not, I’m not sure yet.”

Djokovic’s presence at the inaugural Hellenic Championship in Athens, which will be staged from November 2-8, has since been confirmed by the tournament.

This casts doubt over the prospect of Djokovic also playing at the ATP Finals, which will be held the following week (from November 9-16).

Djokovic has never competed in a tournament the week before playing the ATP Finals, and it is rare for any players to do this.

It is not unheard of for Djokovic to play different tournaments in back-to-back weeks; he featured at the Geneva Open in the week before the French Open in both 2024 and 2025.

However, this was with the aim of playing extra matches before a Grand Slam — the events which Djokovic has repeatedly stressed are his priority at this stage of his career.

Playing in both Athens and Turin so late in the season would be at odds with how Djokovic has managed his schedule in recent years, but it remains a possibility.

