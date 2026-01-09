Novak Djokovic will begin his 2026 season at the Australian Open after he withdrew from the Adelaide International, but what is the great Serb’s history of playing warm-up events before the Melbourne major?

The world No 4 pulled out of the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, which will be held the week before Australian Open main draw action gets underway on January 18.

“Unfortunately I’m not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week,” the 38-year-old said in a statement.

Djokovic will arrive at this year’s Australian Open, where he is seeking a record-extending 11th title and 25th major overall, without having played since beating Lorenzo Musetti in the Athens final on November 8.

When was the last time Novak Djokovic played Australian Open without a warm-up event?

This will be the first time that Djokovic will enter the Australian Open as his first tournament of the season since 2018.

The 2018 Australian Open was Djokovic’s first event in six months as he had cut short his 2017 campaign after Wimbledon due to a right elbow injury.

In Melbourne, Djokovic defeated 63rd-ranked Donald Young in straight sets in the first round, 39th-ranked Gael Monfils in four sets in the second round, and 22nd-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets in the third round.

The Serbian then suffered a shock 6-7(4), 5-7, 6-7(3) loss to world No 58 Chung Hyeon, who was one of the brightest talents on the ATP Tour at the time, in the last 16.

Following that defeat, Djokovic underwent surgery on his right elbow, which was still affecting him, and he did not return to the tour until Indian Wells in March.

Novak Djokovic News

Why Novak Djokovic’s Adelaide withdrawal is a worrying sign for his Grand Slam hopes

Novak Djokovic’s rival says ‘nothing is impossible’ for tennis great

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

What is Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open record with and without playing a warm-up event?

Starting with 2008, when Djokovic won his maiden Australian Open crown, the Serb has played the Melbourne major 17 times (he missed the 2022 edition).

During this span, Djokovic has played a tournament before the Australian Open 10 times and began his season at the Grand Slam on seven occasions.

Djokovic has secured six of his Australian Open titles after playing a warm-up event and four when he has began his year in Melbourne.

The former world No 1’s last Australian Open triumph without playing a tune-up tournament was in 2013.

Novak Djokovic’s record at the Australian Open when he played a warm-up event (since 2008)

2009 – lost in the quarter-finals

2015 – won the title

2016 – won the title

2017 – lost in the second round

2019 – won the title

2020 – won the title

2021 – won the title

2023 – won the title

2024 – lost in the semi-finals

2025 – lost in the semi-finals (retired mid-match with injury)

Djokovic played the Brisbane International in 2009 and 2025, the Qatar Open in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, the ATP Cup in 2020 and 2021, the Adelaide International in 2023, and the United Cup in 2024.

Novak Djokovic’s record at the Australian Open when he did not play a warm-up event (since 2008)

2008 – won the title

2010 – lost in the quarter-finals

2011 – won the title

2012 – won the title

2013 – won the title

2014 – lost in the quarter-finals

2018 – lost in the fourth round

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic’s ex-rival makes ‘given up’ claim about the Serb challenging Alcaraz & Sinner

