The ATP Tour season is slowly winding down for 2025, though there are still a small handful of events to take place over the next few weeks.

Among them is the Hellenic Championship in Athens, a brand new event replacing the Belgrade Open, with several players looking to end their year on a high with victory inside the Greek capital.

Here, we look at all you need to know about the event, from the biggest names in action to the prize money and ranking points on offer.

Who will be in action?

The big news heading into the event is undoubtedly the return of Novak Djokovic, who will be in action for the first time since the Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic has chosen to skip the Paris Masters to prioritise the ATP 250 event in his new home city, Athens, where he relocated with his family earlier this year.

The world No 5 is set to be the top seed at the event, with two more top 20 players — world No 14 Karen Khachanov and world No 18 Jiri Lehecka — also currently entered.

Also still on the entry list is home favourite and world No 26 Stefanos Tsitsipas, though the Greek is widely expected to withdraw amid ongoing struggles with injury.

Luciano Darderi is currently the fifth seed as things stand, though a lot of attention will likely be placed on world No 28 Joao Fonseca, the Brazilian currently set to be seeded sixth

Brandon Nakashima and Alexandre Muller round out the top eight seeds for now, with the likes of Alexei Popyrin and Nuno Borges also entered in the draw, while Stan Wawrinka has received a wildcard.

What prize money is on offer?

The tournament has a prize money commitment of €766,715 across both singles and doubles, with significant winnings available across the tournament.

The eventual champion will receive a paycheck of €116,690, with the tournament runner-up receiving €68,035 in winnings.

Beaten semi-finalists will earn themselves €39,995 in prize money, with players who exit at the quarter-final stage set to be handed a paycheck of €23,170.

Players who fall in round two will earn €13,455, while those who fall in round one will receive €8,220.

Champion: €116,690

Runner-up: €68,035

Semi-finalists: €39,995

Quarter-finalists: €23,170

Round 2: €13,455

Round 1: €8,220

What ranking points are on offer?

Like all ATP 250 events, a total of 250 ranking points will be awarded to the eventual champion in Athens.

The runner-up will receive 165 ranking points for their efforts, with both beaten semi-finalists earning 100 points for progressing to the last four.

Beaten quarter-finalists will receive 50 points, and players beaten in the second round will earn 25 points, though no ranking points are on offer in the opening round.

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 165 points

Semi-finalists: 100 points

Quarter-finalists: 50 points

Round 2: 25 points

Round 1: 0 points

Key dates

Unusually, the tournament will start on a Sunday and finish on a Saturday, to avoid clashing with the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Action will take place from November 2-8 inside the Telekom Center, part of the sports complex built for the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

The draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 1 at 12:00 pm local time, according to the tournament website.

Twenty-eight players will compete in the main draw, with the top four seeds all set to receive an opening-round bye.

Entry list (as of October 28, 2025)

1) Novak Djokovic

2) Karen Khachanov

3) Jiri Lehecka

4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

5) Luciano Darderi

6) Joao Fonseca

7) Brandon Nakashima

8) Alexandre Muller

Nuno Borges

Alexei Popyrin

Fabian Marozsan

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Miomir Kecmanovic

Marcos Giron

(WC) Stan Wawrinka

(WC) Stefanos Sakellaridis

Further alternates, wildcards, and qualifiers tbc

