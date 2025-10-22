The 2025 WTA Tour season is slowly coming to its conclusion, but there are still a handful of tournaments set to take place in the closing weeks of the year.

Among those is the Hong Kong Tennis Open, taking place from October 27 – November 2, which will be one of the events bringing the Asian swing to a close.

Here, we look at the biggest names set to compete at the WTA 250 event, alongside the prize money and ranking points on offer to the stars looking to end their 2025 season on a high.

Who is in action?

The strength and depth of WTA talent means that, despite there being no top 10 players in action, there are still plenty of notable names in the event.

Headlining the tournament is Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and recent Wimbledon semi-finalist Belinda Bencic, who looks set to be the top seed at the event.

The Swiss is joined towards the top of the field by Leylah Fernandez and Victoria Mboko, who look set to battle it out for the Canadian No 1 ranking, with Sofia Kenin rounding out the top four seeds.

US ace McCartney Kessler and rising star Maya Joint are set to be fifth and sixth seeds, with Anna Kalinskaya and Jaqueline completing the seeded players.

2025 breakout star Alex Eala looks set to finish her season in Hong Kong, with the world No 53 looking to potentially crack the top 50 with a strong run.

Rising star Eva Lys is another in-form star set to be in action, while 2024 runner-up Katie Boulter looks to try and end a challenging year with a strong run.

What ranking points are on offer?

In what will be the final WTA-level event for every player involved, a decent chunk of ranking points is on offer as those involved look to position themselves well ahead of 2026.

A total of 250 ranking points is on offer for this year’s champion, with 163 points on offer for the beaten finalist.

There will be 98 ranking points on offer for the two beaten semi-finalists, with 54 points handed to the four players who fall at the quarter-final stage.

Stars beaten in round two will earn 30 ranking points, with just a solitary point on offer in round one.

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 163 points

Semi-final: 98 points

Quarter-final: 54 points

Round 2: 30 points

Round 1: 1 point

What prize money is on offer?

There is an overall total prize money commitment of $275,094 at the WTA 250 event this year, with significant winnings on offer to all players in action.

This year’s champion is set to receive $36,300 in winnings, with the runner-up awarded a prize money package of $21,484.

Beaten semi-finalists will earn themselves $11,970, while quarter-finalists will pick up $6,820.

Players who fall in round two will earn $4,470, with just $3,110 available in round one.

Champion: $36,300

Runner-up: $21,484

Semi-final: $11,970

Quarter-final: $6,820

Round 2: $4,470

Round 1: $3,110

Seeds and entry list

1) Belinda Bencic

2) Leylah Fernandez

3) Victoria Mboko

4) Sofia Kenin

5) McCartney Kessler

6) Maya Joint

7) Anna Kalinskaya

8) Jaqueline Cristian

Emiliana Arango

Katie Boulter

Cristina Bucsa

Alexandra Eala

Varvara Gracheva

Ashlyn Krueger

Suzan Lamens

Eva Lys

Kamilla Rakhimova

Maria Sakkari

Anastasija Sevastova

Ajla Tomljanovic

Moyuka Uchijima

Yafan Wang

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

