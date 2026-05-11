Aryna Sabalenka’s wait to win the Italian Open has been extended for at least another year after she suffered a surprise early exit at the 2026 edition of the prestigious clay-court event.

The world No 1 was stunned 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 by 27th-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome.

The 28-year-old Belarusian star was unable to capitalise after she led by a set and a break at 2-0 and 3-2 in the second set.

“I feel like I didn’t play well from the beginning till the end,” Sabalenka said in her press conference. “I started really well, but then I kind of dropped the level.

“Felt like my body was limiting me from performing on the highest level. She stepped in and played incredible tennis. Didn’t really give me much opportunities.”

Sabalenka‘s loss at the Foro Italico was her earliest defeat at any event since she fell in her first match at the Qatar Open in February 2025.

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After she was upset by Hailey Baptiste in the Madrid Open quarter-finals last month, Sabalenka saw her lead over world No 2 Elena Rybakina reduced to 1,555 points — and the gap has now narrowed further.

At the start of the Italian Open, Sabalenka was on 10,110 points, but she was dropping 215 points in Rome having reached the quarter-finals at last year’s event.

Sabalenka’s third round run in the Italian capital this year has earned her 65 points, which means she has dropped 150 points. This has taken her points total to 9,960 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Rybakina was on 8,555 points before her campaign in Rome, and she was defending 65 points having reached the third round in 2025.

The two-time major winner has earned 120 points by progressing to the fourth round at the 2026 Italian Open, which has increased her points total by 55 to 8,610.

Rybakina has closed the gap to Sabalenka to 1,350 points in the Live Rankings before her last 16 clash with Karolina Pliskova.

The Kazakh will move onto 8,705 points if she advances to the quarter-finals, 8,880 if she reaches the semi-finals, 9,140 if she makes the final and 9,490 if she secures the title.

The 26-year-old is aiming to become world No 1 for the first time in her career.

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