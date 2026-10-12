How Carlos Alcaraz’s Shanghai Masters exit affects ATP Rankings as world No 3 suffers blow

Carlos Alcaraz’s campaign at the 2026 Shanghai Masters ended with a shock third round defeat, but how has the result impacted the ATP Rankings?

The seven-time Grand Slam champion fell to a 7-5, 7-6(4) upset loss to 39th-ranked Zizou Bergs at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai on Monday.

Alcaraz’s exit ended his six-match ATP Tour winning streak that included his second round victory in Shanghai and his successful title defence at the Japan Open earlier this month.

In a post-match interview, Bergs said: “It’s a little about disbelief and not feeling too much.

“These are some of the moments where you don’t realise what’s going on.

“You’re just really in the moment, focused on the points you have to play. It’s tough to calm down a little bit, but I’ll be very happy.”

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Alcaraz started the tournament in Shanghai as the world No 3 with 5,560 points.

After receiving a first round bye, Alcaraz collected 50 ranking points for his second round victory over Juan Manuel Cerdundolo.

This leaves Alcaraz with 5,610 points, and he remains third in the Live ATP Rankings.

The Spanish superstar is guaranteed to remain in third position when the rankings update next week as world No 4 Ben Shelton — the only player who could have caught Alcaraz during the tournament — also fell in the third round.

Alcaraz holds a 890-point lead over Shelton, while he is 1,970 points clear of fifth-ranked Flavio Cobolli.

The former world No 1 is now 4,160 points behind world No 2 Alexander Zverev, and the deficit could increase to a massive 5,060 points if the German wins the title in Shanghai.

The early exit of Alcaraz in China has also confirmed that Zverev will finish the 2026 season as the world No 1.

Zverev is assured of overtaking current world No 1 Jannik Sinner as the Italian star was forced to end his campaign early due to a right knee injury.

Prior to Alcaraz’s defeat in Shanghai, he was the only player who still had a mathematical chance of catching Zverev before the end of the year, but that extremely slim possibility is now gone.

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