Jannik Sinner is the Vienna Open champion once again, with the Italian battling past Alexander Zverev in a three-set thriller to regain the title he first won in 2023.

The world No 2 found himself a set down against world No 3 Zverev in what was a battle between the tournament’s two top seeds, though Sinner rallied to claim a dramatic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 triumph and seal his fourth ATP Tour title of 2025.

Victory for Sinner earns him 500 points, but what does that mean for the top of the ATP Rankings, and his potential chances of challenging current world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz for the year-end No 1 position?

What does it mean for the official ATP Rankings?

With Alcaraz not in action this week, Sinner had a key opportunity to potentially close the gap between himself and the Spaniard.

And, the four-time Grand Slam champion has certainly taken advantage of his opportunity, dropping just one set — in the final versus Zverev — on his way to victory at the ATP 500 event this week.

Sinner started the week with exactly 10,000 points but will move to 10,500 points when the rankings update on Monday, with an increased lead over world No 3 Zverev on 6,160 points.

However, he is now within 1,000 ranking points of Alcaraz, with the world No 1 holding 11,340 points heading into the Paris Masters next week — the final Masters 1000 event of 2025.

What does it mean for race to year-end No 1?

Sinner is still a significant underdog in the battle between himself and Alcaraz to seal the year-end No 1 ranking, though victory in Vienna puts him in with slightly more of a chance before.

Tennis News

Sinner, Zverev, de Minaur, Musetti’s Vienna Open prize money & ranking points revealed

Has Carlos Alcaraz been given a huge Paris Masters advantage?

The Italian now holds exactly 9,000 points in the ATP Race to Turin, which monitors only points won since the start of the 2025 ATP season.

An extra 500 points from Vienna decreases the gap between Sinner and Alcaraz, though the Spaniard’s lead is still significant, with the world No 1 on a staggering 11,040 points for the season.

World No 2 Sinner can still move above that points tally, with 1,000 points at stake at the Paris Masters and 1,500 points at stake at the ATP Finals, where he is the defending champion.

Should Sinner triumph at both events — with an unbeaten ATP Finals campaign — he would move to 11,500 points for the year.

That would mean Alcaraz would have to earn 461 points to deny his Italian rival a second straight year-end No 1 finish, though that looks likely considering the sheer volume of points on offer across the two events.

A run to the semi-final of the Paris Masters is worth 400 points in 2025, and a run to the final is worth 650 points — which would guarantee Alcaraz the year-end No 1 ranking, regardless of Sinner’s result.

The Italian would likely have to win both events and hold a perfect 5-0 record at the ATP Finals, with 200 points on offer per round-robin win in Turin.

Ultimately, Alcaraz looks firmly in pole position to seal the year-end No 1 ranking for the first time since 2022, though Sinner’s Vienna win keeps the race open for now.

Read Next: Paris Masters predictions: Will anyone prevent a Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final?