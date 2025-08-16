Aryna Sabalenka’s title defence at the Cincinnati Open is over as she lost in the quarter-final and she was joined on the sidelines by second seed Coco Gauff, but how many ranking points and how much money did they earn for their efforts?

World No 1 Sabalenka’s campaign was ended by Elena Rybakina as the ninth seed claimed a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory for her fourth win over the three-time Grand Slam winner. However, the reigning US Open champion still has a lead in their head-to-head rivalry as she is 7-5 up.

Although Sabalenka has a healthy advantage over Gauff in the WTA Rankings, the American had a chance to chip away at her points lead later in the day, but she came up short as she lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 against Jasmine Paolini.

Seventh seed Paolini will face Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the final while Rybakina will take on Iga Swiatek in the other semi-final.

But for Sabalenka and Gauff, they will now head to New York to start their preparations for the US Open.

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Cincinnati

The WTA Tour uses a 52-week rolling, cumulative system, which means players defend points from the corresponding periods 12 months ago.

Players who win WTA 1000 events earn 1,000 ranking points, thus Sabalenka had 1,000 points to defend from her 2024 title run. Of course, she reclaimed some of those points with every win at the 2025 edition.

A quarter-final appearance is worth 215 points so Sabalenka dropped 785 points (215 – 1000), putting her on 11,225 points in the WTA Rankings, still well clear of Gauff in second place.

The American lost in the second round in the 2024 edition so by reaching the quarter-final she earned 205 points (215 – 10) with the gap to Sabalenka now 3,351 points.

Prize Money Earned In Cincinnati

World No 1 Sabalenka was on $7,026,519 earnings for the year while her career earnings were US$37,133,342 before the start of the Cincinnati Open and she has added another $106,900 to her tally.

Reigning French Open champion Gauff, meanwhile, has earned $5,839,785 so far in 2025 and $27,204,216 over the course of her career. She also earned $106,900 in prize money.

But while that is small change for the top two, Varvara Gracheva also lost in the quarter-final and her earnings for the year was $509,923 before the tournament and that $106,900 will be a welcome boost to her bank balance.

The Frenchwoman came through qualifying and upset 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the third round before beating fellow qualifier Ella Seidel to reach the quarters. Her run was ended by Kudermetova, but she earned 150 points and surged 20 places in to No 83 in the WTA Rankings.