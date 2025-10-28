How many points are Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev, Fritz & other ATP stars defending at Paris Masters?
The final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the 2025 campaign is underway in Paris, but how many points are players defending from last year’s event?
The 2024 Paris Masters was the last edition of the tournament to be staged at the Accor Arena in the Bercy neighbourhood of the French capital, which had hosted the event since 1986.
Adjustments have been made to the amount of ranking points awarded at the prestigious indoor hard-court tournament, which has moved to the Paris La Defense Arena this year.
Ranking points that ATP players are defending at the Paris Masters
- Carlos Alcaraz is dropping 90 points at the 2025 Paris Masters, while Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will not lose any points this week
- Alexander Zverev is defending 1,000 points, having beaten Ugo Humbert in the 2024 final. Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton are each defending 40 points, and Alex de Minaur is dropping 180 points
- The amount of ranking points awarded has been increased this year for the losing finalist, as well as semi-finalists, quarter-finalists and players who lose in the second and third rounds
At the 2024 Paris Masters, Alexander Zverev dismantled Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match to claim his maiden title at the event.
Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals, while Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Jordan Thompson fell at the quarter-final stage.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper were among the players to lose in the last 16, while Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev all lost in the second round.
Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz were the seeded players who lost in the opening round.
How many points are players defending from last year at the 2025 Paris Masters?
Here is a breakdown of the points that current top players, and selected others, are dropping at the Paris Masters.
1,000 points – Alexander Zverev
600 points – Ugo Humbert
360 points – Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov
180 points – Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Jordan Thompson
90 points – Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Arthur Fils, Arthur Rinderknech, Francisco Cerundolo, Alexei Popyrin, Arthur Cazaux and Adrian Mannarino
45 points – Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev
10 points – Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe
Paris Masters News
Predicting Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s pathways to Paris Masters final showdown
Everything Grigor Dimitrov said after stunning Paris Masters comeback from injury
What about Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic?
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are not dropping any points this week as they did not play the 2024 Paris Masters.
Why players can earn more points at the 2025 Paris Masters
More points are being awarded at the 2025 Paris Masters, with the exception of the champion (1,000 points) and first round losers (10 points), who will collect the same amount of points as in 2024.
Winner: 1,000 points
Finalist: 650 points
Semi-finalists: 400 points
Quarter-finalists: 200 points
Round 3: 100 points
Round 2: 50 points
Round 1: 10 points
Which players have withdrawn from the 2025 Paris Masters?
Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Arthur Fils, Ugo Humbert, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Jakub Mensik all withdrew ahead of the Paris Masters.
READ NEXT: Joao Fonseca backed to be ‘next Novak Djokovic to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’