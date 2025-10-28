The final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the 2025 campaign is underway in Paris, but how many points are players defending from last year’s event?

The 2024 Paris Masters was the last edition of the tournament to be staged at the Accor Arena in the Bercy neighbourhood of the French capital, which had hosted the event since 1986.

Adjustments have been made to the amount of ranking points awarded at the prestigious indoor hard-court tournament, which has moved to the Paris La Defense Arena this year.

Ranking points that ATP players are defending at the Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz is dropping 90 points at the 2025 Paris Masters, while Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will not lose any points this week

Alexander Zverev is defending 1,000 points, having beaten Ugo Humbert in the 2024 final. Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton are each defending 40 points, and Alex de Minaur is dropping 180 points

The amount of ranking points awarded has been increased this year for the losing finalist, as well as semi-finalists, quarter-finalists and players who lose in the second and third rounds

At the 2024 Paris Masters, Alexander Zverev dismantled Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match to claim his maiden title at the event.

Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals, while Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Jordan Thompson fell at the quarter-final stage.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper were among the players to lose in the last 16, while Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev all lost in the second round.

Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz were the seeded players who lost in the opening round.

How many points are players defending from last year at the 2025 Paris Masters?

Here is a breakdown of the points that current top players, and selected others, are dropping at the Paris Masters.

1,000 points – Alexander Zverev

600 points – Ugo Humbert

360 points – Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov

180 points – Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Jordan Thompson

90 points – Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Arthur Fils, Arthur Rinderknech, Francisco Cerundolo, Alexei Popyrin, Arthur Cazaux and Adrian Mannarino

45 points – Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev

10 points – Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe

Paris Masters News

Predicting Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s pathways to Paris Masters final showdown

Everything Grigor Dimitrov said after stunning Paris Masters comeback from injury

What about Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic?

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are not dropping any points this week as they did not play the 2024 Paris Masters.

Why players can earn more points at the 2025 Paris Masters

More points are being awarded at the 2025 Paris Masters, with the exception of the champion (1,000 points) and first round losers (10 points), who will collect the same amount of points as in 2024.

Winner: 1,000 points

Finalist: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round 3: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 10 points

Which players have withdrawn from the 2025 Paris Masters?

Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Arthur Fils, Ugo Humbert, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Jakub Mensik all withdrew ahead of the Paris Masters.

READ NEXT: Joao Fonseca backed to be ‘next Novak Djokovic to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’

