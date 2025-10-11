The Wuhan Open trophy remains missing from Iga Swiatek’s impressive collection after her 2025 run at the WTA 1000 tournament ended in the quarter-final.

Making her debut at the Chinese event, the second-seeded Swiatek produced excellent performances in her first two matches as she defeated Marie Bouzkova and Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

She then faced seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the last eight and, having won their previous six head-to-head matches, including this year’s Cincinnati Open final in August, the Pole was the hot favourite to reach the semi-final.

However, the reigning Wimbledon champion came up against an inspired Paolini as the Italian dominated to secure a 6-2, 6-1 victory to earn a last-four clash against third seed Coco Gauff.

For Swiatek, unless she belatedly enters another tournament, it is the end of her regular WTA Tour season with the WTA Finals the only event left on the calendar.

How Many Ranking Points Did Swiatek Collect?

After withdrawing from the tournament 12 months ago, Swiatek didn’t have any points to defend at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open so her full points tally was added to the WTA Rankings.

The six-time Grand Slam winner’s run to the last eight was worth 215 points and she increased her tally to 8,768 in the Live Rankings, keeping her behind Aryna Sabalenka.

Her exit means it is virtually impossible for her to be the year-end No 1 unless she signs up and wins another WTA 500 event before the WTA Finals.

By reaching the semi-final in Wuhan, Sabalenka has moved to 10,000 points in the WTA Race – which only counts points earned during the current season – with Swiatek on 8,368.

With a maximum of 1,500 points available for an undefeated champion at the season-ending tournament in Riyadh, the 1,600-odd point buffer is enough to secure the year-end No 1 ranking for the Belarusian.

Swiatek’s Prize-Money Earnings in Wuhan

Before a ball was hit at the China tournament, Swiatek had already collected a total of $9,134,282 this campaign and her earnings have increased by $83,250 after her run to the quarter-final.

The Pole has moved up to second in the all-time earnings list with $42,945,490, which includes her tally from Wuhan, overtaking Venus Williams, who sits on $42,867,364.

Only the great Serena Williams is ahead of her as the 23-time Grand Slam winner earned more than $94m during her playing days.

However, Sabalenka is not too far behind as she is on $42,480,621 after reaching the semi-final, but she won’t be able to overtake Swiatek after the tournament, even if she wins the title.