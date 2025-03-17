Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper were the big winners at the Indian Wells Open as the two rising stars took home the titles and with it came a lot of points and big pay cheques.

Just weeks after the 17-year-old Andreeva won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, she followed it up with another top-tier trophy in California.

She is now 12 matches unbeaten on the WTA Tour and her latest run included wins over several big names as she beat world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final, world No 2 Iga Swiatek in the semi-final, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the round of 16.

In Dubai, she beat Rybakina, Swiatek and 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Draper, meanwhile, won his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 trophy as he secured an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Holger Rune in the final. His previous biggest title was the ATP 500 Vienna Open.

The British No 1’s victims in the desert included world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, world No 4 Taylor Fritz and fellow rising star Ben Shelton.

Both title winners received 1,000 points for their efforts, but there was a slight difference in their earnings.

WTA Points Earned

Although 1,000 points are on offer to the winners, they also have points to defend from the 2024 tournaments, but Andreeva lost early last year so she only dropped 10 points. She effectively walked away with 990 points.

The teenager took her WTA Ranking points to 4,710 with her title run.

Runners-up earn 650 points and Sabalenka had 120 points to defend from 2024 so she was 530 points better off after losing the final.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was the big loser as she dropped 1,000 points from last year, but only earned 390 points last week after losing in the semi-final. Madison Keys was the other semi-finals and she dropped 65 from 2024 and earned 325.

There were 215 points on offer for quarter-finalists and Zheng Qinwen (205 points after 2024 points dropped), Elina Svitolina (150), Belinda Bencic (215) and Liudmila Samsonova (205) exited the tournament at that stage.

In terms of other big names, Coco Gauff lost in the fourth round and dropped 270 points as she 390 points to defend from 2024, Jessica Pegula earned 110 points after losing at the same stage.

Maria Sakkari finished runner-up last so had to defend 650 points, but she lost in the third round so “lost” 585 points.

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka both reached the third round last year, but the former lost her opener in 2025 while Osaka didn’t play. They both dropped 55 points.

ATP Points Earned

Like Andreeva, Draper was also only defending 10 points so he added 990 points to his tally while runner-up Holger Rune added 450 as he lost in the quarter-final 12 months ago.

Last year’s finalists Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev exited in the semi-final and the former was the biggest loser as he lost 600 points while Medvedev dropped 250 points.

Tallon Griekspoor, Arthur Fils, Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerúndolo reached the quarter-finals where 400 points were on offer. Griekspoor, Fils and Cerúndolo added 150 while Shelton picked up 100 points.

Alexander Zverev was the top seed in Jannik Sinner’s absence, but he dropped 190 points after losing in the second round, former champion Novak Djokovic dropped 40 points after he exited at the same stage.

WTA Prize Money Earned

After receiving a cheque of $597,000 for her title run in Dubai, Andreeva has earned almost double that in Indian Wells as she received $1,127,500 while Sabalenak picked up $599,625.

Swiatek and Keys earned $333,125 and Zheng, Svitolina, Bencic and Samsonova went home with $189,625.

World No 3 Gauff earned $103,525 while Raducanu and the other first-round losers earned $30,801.

ATP Prize Money Earned

Draper’s bank account increased with $1,201,125 and Rune picked up a cheque of $638,750.

Semi-finalists Alcaraz and Medvedev earned $354,850 while Griekspoor, Fils, Shelton and Cerúndolo went home with an extra $202,000.

Tennis great Djokovic leads the all-time career prize money list with $186,249,969 so he won’t mind that he earned “only” $37,650 in Indian Wells.